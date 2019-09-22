RICHWOOD — The city will spend up to $1.6 million on road repair and reconstruction projects next fiscal year after City Council approved the plans.
Up to $1 million of the $3.3 million of voter-approved bond funds will reconstruct 4.5 miles of roads in the Oakwood Shores subdivision using a matching interlocal agreement with Brazoria County, Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
Voters approved the expenditures in November with 64.32 percent of voters for it, according to the online results. The results show 748 people voted for the proposition and 415 people against it.
A Strand Engineering study of Richwood’s roads showed these Oakwood Shores streets to be a “complete fail,” Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
The reconstruction of these roads should be completed by 2021, according to meeting documents.
The interlocal agreement means the city can reconstruct roads at 25 percent of the price of a private contractor, Koskiniemi said.
“It’s pretty exciting… We’re going to make the biggest bang that we can and get a big, strong start on it,” she said.
Custer is confident the interlocal agreement is their cheapest option, he said.
The streets will service people who live in the about 80 homes in Oakwood Shores, Custer said. The construction will cover the majority of the 7 miles of failing streets in the neighborhood, he said.
With a relatively small number of homes, Oakwood Shores makes up about 23 percent of the city’s tax base, Rory Escalante of the Oakwood Shores Homeowners Association said at Monday’s council meeting.
The homes in the neighborhood are worth about $400,000 on average, he said, and the neighborhood is only at 25 percent capacity.
If the city can get the subdivision up to engineering standards — the city has this street project and parts of a $4 million water infrastructure project in the works there — people will flow in and start building, Escalante said. He said the potential is like “sitting on a goldmine.”
The Oakwood Shores streets to be completed by 2021 prospectively include Blue Crab Court, Blue Marlin and Bayou Bend from Bayou View Court to Northeast, according to meeting documents.
In other parts of Richwood, the city will exhaust its transportation fund to overlay where they can, Koskiniemi said. That fund has about $636,000 in it, and she could not estimate how many miles of overlay that will cover, she said.
“We plan to expend exhaustively in other areas of Richwood where overlay will be acceptable,” Koskiniemi said.
The overlay will be approached by the severity Strand determined, according to meeting documents.
After this fiscal year, Richwood will have $2 million left from the bond to spend on road repair. Construction for these projects could start by January, Koskiniemi said.
Council unanimously approved the interlocal agreement at its meeting Monday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.