LAKE JACKSON — Brazoria County legislators made two things clear when they spoke at a “legislative wrap-up” luncheon Wednesday: they’re pleased with the last session and happy to work with each other.
The Brazoria County Economic Development Alliance and chambers of commerce from Alvin and Manvel, Angleton, Brazoria, Brazosport, Pearland, Sweeny and West Columbia hosted Senators Joan Huffman and Larry Taylor, Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Representative Ed Thompson at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College.
“You have great representation,” Bonnen told the crowd.
Even though the senators, Huffman, R-Houston, and Taylor, R-Friendswood, do not live in Brazoria County, Bonnen said they work for every portion of their large districts.
“They take care of our part of the district,” Bonnen, R-Angleton, said. “They take care of Brazoria County.”
These legislators and other state leaders worked together so well this session, Governor Greg Abbott signed every line item of the state’s budget into law without any vetoes, Bonnen said.
Some of the highlights of the legislation include school finance reform, which Bonnen said Taylor deserves praise for as the chair of the education committee, and budget reform that will fund a new driver’s license office in Angleton, which he did not shy away from saying his district desperately needs.
“We demanded a new driver’s license office in Angleton, Texas,” Bonnen said.
Huffman highlighted state-wide issues that she helped pass legislation to improve, including teacher retirement pay, human trafficking and sexual assault on college campuses.
“It’s a continued passion of mine,” she said of tackling human trafficking.
The sexual assault on college campuses legislation will hold colleges accountable for the number of sexual assaults that happen on campus, Huffman said. There will be penalties for cover-ups, she said.
This is legislation that has finally passed after she tried for sessions, she said, and it will make campuses safer.
Huffman is serving as the chair of the redistricting committee, which could bring about four new congressional seats to the state after population growth during the past decade, and the committee of mass violence prevention and community safety, she said.
The latter committee hopes to make common-sense recommendations while respecting Second Amendment rights, Huffman said.
This session was particularly stressful by highly successful, Taylor said.
School finance reform will help underserved populations, decreased Robin Hood that recaptures district’s property tax revenue, increases the state share of funding education and funded all-day pre-K for low-income students, he said.
The bill prioritized spending and rewards good teachers, Taylor said.
The school finance commission was a diverse group of people who did a deep dive and laid the bedrock foundation to make this legislation possible, he said.
They worked to make sure third-graders are reading on grade level so that they can switch from learning to read to reading to learn, Taylor said.
While the state share was on track to be nothing, they switched that trajectory to increase the state funding and reduced property tax rates along the way, he said.
Thompson, R-Pearland, is serving as chair of the environmental regulation committee and on the transportation committee, both of which are vitally important, he said.
Air quality will become a huge issue for Texans, he said, and climate change is an important issue where common sense needs to prevail.
“We need to take good steps to ensure that we can continue to grow as a state,” he said.
The state will continue to have commerce and great ports, like Port Freeport, Thompson said.
Car companies including high-end McLaren and Toyota have both recently moved to Texas, he said.
“They’re moving here because of … the people and because of what they see here, but also, they’re moving here because of the opportunities and we have to keep those opportunities alive,” Thompson said. “We’re to be about doing the business of Texas.”
