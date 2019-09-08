FREEPORT
Motorcyclist suffers multiple injuries
A motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries after falling off his vehicle, police said.
A car was exiting a parking lot Saturday morning and failed to yield, resulting in a motorcyclist striking the car, Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury, Garivey said.
The rider also suffered an open compound fracture to their wrist, as well as a possible broken arm and leg, Garivey said.
The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Garivey said. The individual was flown to theUniversity of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, he said.
