LAKE JACKSON — The First United Methodist Church was filled with life and music as its usual Sunday service was accompanied by the African Children’s Choir.
The African Children’s Choir is made up of 6- to 11-year-old children from Uganda, and a new group has been instituted every year. This year marked the 50th choir.
“Our founder Ray Barnett was inspired by the joy and the potential of the African children and wanted people to see that image of Africa,” tour leader Janelle Hoekstra said.
One of the main goals of the choir’s performances is to show people a different side of Africa.
“Ray wanted people to see the joy, potential and dignity of the African children so that they would be moved to help and that they would be inspired,” Hoekstra said.
Once the children are done with the tour, the organization will provide them with free education.
“The idea is to break the cycle of poverty through education so when these children get off tour they’ll go to primary school and their education will be provided for them through university,” Hoekstra said.
Hoekstra is inspired by the children she works with every day.
“They are such amazing children and it’s amazing to see their eyes be opened and to see them grasp on the opportunity they’ve been given,” she said. “They are completely different children when they’re done touring.”
Justine Namayengo, a former choir member, now serves as head teacher for the children while they are on the road.
“Touring as a child was a new experience, it was fun seeing the other side of the world because everything was different,” she said. “It helped my skills being able to interact with people and built my confidence.”
After touring with the 22nd choir, she was inspired to come back and teach the kids in this year’s group.
“As an adult, it’s more like giving back and teaching the kids what I learned,” Namayengo said. “I wanted them to experience what I experienced because it was so nice, I could never forget it.”
The choir hopes to bring widespread change for Africa as a whole.
“Our goal is that these children will be the change for Africa,” Hoekstra said. “They will be the next generation of people who are changing their own countries.”
Church member Martha Bess DeWitt had the opportunity to house three of the African children during their stay.
“I enjoyed watching the boys that were staying with us because they were so exuberant,” DeWitt said. “The message of the whole choir was just transforming.”
The choir performed traditional African songs as well as contemporary western pieces.
“It was very exciting to watch them. They’re amazing and talented,” DeWitt said. “They’re joyful in the way that they spread the word.”
