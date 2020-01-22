The filing period to run for Brazoria County sheriff started in early November, but financial reports filed by the three Republicans seeking the office show the campaign began well before then.
Candidates were required to disclose their donations and expenditures to the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Jan. 15. The documents detail campaign activity for the six-month period starting July 15.
Former state trooper Bo Stallman received $65,630 of political contributions during the period, almost six times as much as his closest fundraising challenger. After $94,404 of political expenditures, he retains $141,331 in his campaign account, according to the documents.
Sheriff’s Capt. Richard Foreman collected $11,610 of contributions during the six months and $34,854 of expenditures, the documents show. He had $8,735 cash on hand at the filing deadline, according to the document.
Fellow sheriff’s Capt. Randy Rhyne got $2,540 of contributions during the time period and spent $3,194, according to the report. He retains $3,820, the documents show.
STALLMAN
The Brazoria County District Attorney’s investigator and Marine Corps veteran has had three fundraisers since announcing his intent to run for sheriff in 2017, Stallman said.
A March 2019 fundraiser packed the Brazoria County Fairgrounds and raised more than $200,000 that night, giving him a sizeable nest egg when the campaign began in force, he said. An August fundraiser in Pearland brought in another $50,000, Stallman said.
How much his financial advantage will benefit him at the ballot box isn’t clear, he said, but it does help with advertising.
“All the money that is raised will certainly go to marketing our vision, what we’re running for and our name recognition,” Stallman said.
Some significant contributions include $5,500 from Bruce Cranfill, $4,700 from Jennifer Bell $4,000 from Danny Leist, $3,000 from Chad Melancon, $3,600 from Chris and Jennifer Auer and $2,200 from Fred Ortiz, the documents show. Each came via purchases at his fundraisers, not direct donations, Stallman said.
The success of his events shows Brazoria County is excited about the campaign, he said.
“It’s just something that we’ve been planning to do, people have known about it,” Stallman said. “I feel like we’re extremely blessed.”
Major expenses from this period include $16,811 to Neumann and Co. in Bellaire and $14,859 to Best Signs Galore in West Columbia, both for advertising work.
FOREMAN
The law enforcement veteran, who announced his plan to run as sheriff more than a year ago, isn’t worried about not having as much money available to his campaign as the time for voting draws near, Foreman said.
“I hadn’t concentrated on money, I concentrate on votes,” he said. “The worst thing in politics is to ask someone for money. … I’m a blue-collar guy, I would rather 100 people give me $1 than have one person give me $100. That way, I can share my vision with more people.”
Instead of fundraisers, Foreman has hosted two community education events, he said. Those gatherings are about the message, and he hopes support will come from his vision for the community, Foreman said.
“As far as my campaign, I have based it around blue collar folks,” Foreman said. “If they agree with me, they’ll vote for me and if they don’t agree they won’t. The goal is to make wise decisions and understand what the community needs.”
Foreman brings more than three decades of experience in law enforcement and hopes to use his background while serving as sheriff, he said. Prior to joining the sheriff’s office in 1991, Foreman worked with the Texas Department of Corrections for a decade, according to his campaign website.
There were 38 individual donors listed on Foreman’s filing for the period. Of his almost $35,000 in spending, about $10,000 from his account was spent on campaign signs and advertising through Angleton-based Direct Effect Marketing, campaign finance reports show.
RHYNE
The administrative captain for the sheriff’s office announced his candidacy for sheriff when turning over the Angleton mayor’s seat to Jason Perez in 2017. He hasn’t raised “nearly as much money” as the other candidates, his finance reports state.
“I’m not really certain why,” Rhyne asid.
For the past six months, Rhyne’s biggest contribution was for $705, the documents show. Rhyne said he had three fundraisers, one taking place after the Jan. 15 filing date. It’s possible the events were just on the wrong day or not advertised enough, he said.
“I hate asking people for money,” Rhyne said.
A limited bankroll and advertising budget might be a disadvantage to a point, as some people are swayed by signs, he said.
“I’m not going to have a bunch of signs, and there’s no doubt about it because of the expense,” Rhyne said.
But he does look forward to chances to share his platform and experience with the voters, he said. Maybe people will remember what he did for the City of Angleton, Rhyne said.
“That’s what I’m hoping for,” he said. “It’s gonna be what it’s gonna be, whatever the Good Lord wants it to be.”
Rhyne’s biggest expense this period was for $1,473 to Creative Design in Katy for yard signs.
