ANGLETON — A woman hearing the case of 40-year-old Joshua Schnizer has been removed from the jury after the court became aware the juror has an open case with the district attorney’s office.
District Judge Justin Gilbert worried the pending domestic assault case could influence the outcome of Schnizer’s aggravated assault trial, which opened its second week Monday. Schnizer faces the second-degree felony for events that led to the death of Canadian contractor Adam Arsenault in March 2019.
Gilbert recessed for the day about 4:15 p.m. after deciding to remove the juror. Two alternates were selected for the 12-person panel, so enough jurors remain to determine a verdict after losing one member.
Two vehicles ran over Arsenault, 33, about 1:30 a.m. March 7 after he exited a truck being driven by Muhammad Usman with passenger Schnizer, prosecutor Josh Golden said.
After meeting the two men earlier in the evening and hearing them discuss getting drugs, Arsenault attempted to make a deal with Schnizer to also get drugs and gave the man money, Usman testified Monday.
While riding with Usman and Schnizer to Lake Jackson from a bar in Freeport, Schnizer and Arsenault began to fist fight after Arsenault realized he was being hustled and wasn’t going to be getting any drugs, Usman testified.
At some point after fighting, Schnizer continued making verbal threats to Arsenault, indicating he would kill him if he tried to fight again, Usman said.
Schnizer admitted to detectives he had a knife on him at the time of the incident, but said he never tried to cut or stab Arsenault, according to recordings between Schnizer and Lake Jackson Police Department investigators.
The Canadian man began to cry after the altercation and told Schnizer and Usman they were mean before opening the back door of the 2008 Toyota Tundra and jumping out of it, Usman testified.
He was fatally struck moments later, Golden said.
Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Det. David Hawkins testified that while searching Usman’s truck about two weeks after the incident, blood was found on the back seat of the Toyota, where Arsenault had been sitting.
The detective also said something was wrong with the truck locks and “it would have been difficult for anyone to open the back door.”
A cell phone belonging to Schnizer was also collected by Hawkins in November while searching the man’s home, Hawkins said. A forensic search showed content from the phone had been deleted between the March incident and when Schnizer was arrested in May, Hawkins testified.
Defense attorney Paul Kendall argued it was impossible to know whether the deleted content was related to what happened in the truck.
“Without any idea of the content, it’s impossible to know whether the things that were deleted had any relevance to this case?” Kendall asked Hawkins, who confirmed that was correct.
Schnizer has remained in the Brazoria County jail on a $100,000 bond since May, according to online jail records.
His trial continues at 9 a.m. today at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St. in the 412th District Court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.