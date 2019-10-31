Astros fans were confident this would be the game that gave them their second World Series title in three years. It looked like they would get their wish halfway through the game, but that didn’t last.
“They got outcoached today,” Sweeny resident Daniel Montgomery said. “They got outhit, outpitched and outcoached today plain and simple. Greinke was tired and worn out and (Will) Harris had kept them out of bad situations before.”
Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke faced off against Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer in a game that ended with the Nationals winning 6-2.
The game-changing play that turned things around was a Howie Kendrick home run in the top of the seventh inning that let the Nationals take a 3-2 lead.
Anger and dismay filled the room of fans watching a Beef 'O' Brady's in Lake Jackson, particularly because it came right after Greinke was replaced on the mound by Will Harris.
“It would have been a (heck) of a win,” Brazoria resident Eulalio “Eddie” Garcia said. “I’m an Astros fan through and through.”
Astros fans in downtown Lake Jackson and Surfside wore their orange and blue in support of their team. It was a tale of two games, one where Houston had the lead for most of the game, but the other where Nationals' bats overpowered the Astros pitching in the end.
“This is how you get the community, the people together,” Clute resident McLain Weathers said. “We got people coming together and it means a lot. Greinke has been very efficient. He’s not on the same level as Verlander but he’s been good.”
Academy Sports and Outdoors had people lined up ready to get their World Series gear, but it didn’t pan out well for them two nights in a row.
“We only have local teams so we don’t sell Nationals gear,” Academy Assistant Manager Jon Pfleeger said. “If we did they wouldn’t sell.”
This is the Washington Nationals' first World Series in franchise history. This is also the first time a team has won the World Series without winning a home game.
