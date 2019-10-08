CLUTE
2 sent to hospital after collision
Police could not provide updated conditions on two drivers involved in a collision after both went by ambulance to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, authorities said.
An 81-year-old man was headed westbound on the Highway 332 frontage road about 6 p.m. Wednesday when he made a wide turn onto South Main Street, Clute Assistant Police Chief Diane Turner said. He effectively clipped the driver’s side of a 57-year-old woman’s vehicle who was stopped at the red light facing Highway 332, Turner said.
She was unaware of the people’s conditions Monday, she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.