Shooting suspect remains at large
A 28-year-old man shot and seriously wounded near a Clute apartment complex Friday night is recovering and could be released this week, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
The man suspected of shooting him, Peter Lavallias, had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon, Fitch said. There is a $100,000 bond on the warrant for Lavallias, Fitch said.
Police received a call about a shooting in the 200 block of Hackberry Street at 7:56 p.m. Friday, Fitch previously said. They found a 28-year-old man from Clute had been shot once, he said.
Police have not said what might have led to the shooting, but that Lavallis does not pose a threat to others.
Violin raises thousands for local symphony
An autographed, Texas-themed violin at the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra’s annual fundraiser sold for about $3,500 at auction, orchestra President Gary Rodgers said.
Emma Jean Tanner’s Art Strings project gives new life to forgotten violins and also benefits the local orchestra. She has the instruments decorated to be auctioned as a symphony fundraiser.
Artist Cynthia Kethley created the violin auctioned in conjunction with this month’s Coast Cruzin’ fundraiser. It featured the Lone Star flag, bluebonnets, the State Capitol and autographs of Gov.Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker of the Texas House Dennis Bonnen, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Chairman of the Senate Committee on State Affairs Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston.
Danbury Elementary construction on pace
Construction on the new Danbury Elementary is progressing on schedule, with plans to open the school for the 2020 school year, Principal Jennifer Williams said.
At a school board meeting this week, contractors updated staff and administration of the construction, Williams said.
The first two wings of the school have been erected, with the frames being set, she said. Both plumbing and electrical are being worked on currently, Williams said.
