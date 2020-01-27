SURFSIDE BEACH — A profusion of kites and cars welcomed visitors to the Surfside Food and Arts Festival over the weekend. Within half an hour of the event’s start, Stahlman Park was hopping and the parking lot was packed.
“This is our third annual chili cookoff food and arts festival. It’s grown a lot,” City Councilman Robbie Morris said, praising the hard work of those who organize the event. “Through their hard work, they’re gonna bring 1,000 people to the island this weekend.”
The crowd Saturday consisted of just about every kind of festival-goer. Tiny tots toddled behind grandparents with cups of chili and teens listening to the live band. People spread from lawn to sand, with kite fliers catching air on the windy beach and painters practicing their art on the grass.
Janet Coen and daughter Kalyn Dunks were one of the pairs painting a sturdy blue trash can. They signed up to paint a trash can after they heard about the contest and its $300 first prize.
“My daughter is actually an artist, she has a business where she paints murals,” Coen explained as Dunks mixed paint for a proper sandy shade. “When she was little, we couldn’t ever pass a set of markers or pens or crayons or anything without buying them. So finally, viola, all that has paid off.”
Attendees jammed out to the singing of Shellye Cheyenne as well as band Crissy and the Clefs while tasting chili from 15 teams entered in the competition.
“This is our third year. Haven’t won yet but we’re working on it,” said Edward Kennedy of the Kennedy Remodeling Team. “We get to see a lot of people, meet some nice folks, really that’s about it. The more people we get to know, the better off we are.”
While the chili slinging carried on below, some guests wandered upstairs to find a feast for the senses. Bottlecap art, bugs in a box, pupusas and Indian food mingled with cakes, goat milk soap, paintings and earrings. Linda Strickland was one of many local artists on hand, presiding over a booth of watercolor cards and crushed glass art.
“I love Surfside, I love the beach, I love Stahlman Park and I love this group of people. That’s the Save the Beaches group,” she said. “It’s a fun time, it’s a good group of people.”
With 25 art vendor booths to browse and peruse, visitors seemed to feel the same. Holly Garcia made it a family affair, bringing her daughter, son and son’s girlfriend. She claimed to have dragged the youngsters along, but they seemed more impressed than reluctant when they reached the art market.
“Looking around everything looks unique,” daughter Kennedy Nikel said. “I wouldn’t expect this to be made out of this.”
It might be fair to say that everyone who attended felt like a winner, but only a few went away with trophies. The chili cookoff winners were Team Thin Line for Best Chili, Psycho Chili for People’s Choice and Bad Ash for Best Showmanship. Mother/daughter duo Janet Coen and Kalyn Dunks won the art competition.
