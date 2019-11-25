JONES CREEK — Residents are not happy about a high-voltage power line that will cross through the outer edges of city limits, but CenterPoint Energy officials say their opposition is a bit too late.
CenterPoint plans to build a transmission line from its Bailey Substation in Wharton County to its Jones Creek Substation, Transmission Accounts and Support Manager Lesli Cummings told the Jones Creek Board of Aldermen and residents at Tuesday’s meeting.
The line is mapped to cross Highway 36 on the west end of town, near Dollar General, CenterPoint Land and Field Services Director Kevin Meals said. It then stays south of the city until it crosses Jones Creek at the southeast tip of town, according to a CenterPoint map.
The potentially affected property owners — anyone within 500 feet of a proposed power line — received letters in the mail and had the opportunity to attend public hearings, Cummings said.
The route was determined by a committee and factored in cultural and agricultural aspects, homes, the environment and anything sensitive, Cummings said.
“They look at all of that and plan very thoroughly,” she said.
Landowners will get another letter soon to let them know whether they will be impacted by the selected route, Cummings said. CenterPoint received official approval to move forward with the project the week before the Board of Aldermen meeting, she said.
Jones Creek Village Secretary Kimberly Morris asked if the line could go across prison property, Mayor Gordon Schlemmer asked why it didn’t go in a straight line and Alderman Justin Wright asked what it would take to go back to the drawing board with the project.
The route was determined after a lengthy process, Meals said, and the time for going back to the drawing board has passed.
The impact will be only visual, he said, adding landowners could see lines and towers. The route did take care to put power lines along existing property lines and not bisect property, Meals said.
However, CenterPoint officials will do what they can to straighten out the lines near Jones Creek if possible, representatives said, but that would require landowner consent.
The power lines are 345 kilovolt and are needed to serve “new load” in the Brazoria/Freeport area, which has nearly doubled since 2012 because of the region’s business-friendly environment, according to a project fact sheet.
The new transmission line will ensure the region has reliable energy and remains attractive to future economic growth, the sheet states. CenterPoint and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas independently determined the project is necessary, according to the sheet.
CenterPoint hopes to break ground in January 2021, Cummings said, with completion slated for April 2022.
