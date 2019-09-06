ANGLETON — With the goal of using education to increase early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, the Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project will present an Alzheimer’s Caregiver Conference and Resource Fair.
The free event, which will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St. in Angleton, is offered by the nonprofit organization and the church. The event is open to the public, but preregistration is required by calling 979-308-4525.
“We are very excited to be partnering with First Presbyterian Church to provide this educational event for our citizens,” in Angleton. said Dale Libby, Alzheimer’s Awareness Project coordinator and CEO of the Gathering Place.
Dr. Howard LaRoche of UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus is the keynote speaker and will discuss “Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias.” Melissa Botting, representing the Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, will present “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body.”
Scheduled exhibitors include Help Inc., Cypress Woods Care Center, UTMB Health Angleton Danbury, The Gathering Place, Early Stage Coaches Inc. and attorney Laura Cole. Free memory screenings will be offered through the event.
“Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s creates demands and opportunities of an entirely different order of magnitude than anything else you have ever encountered — because Alzheimer’s is a disease like no other,” Libby said. “We hope that by raising awareness of Alzheimer’s in Brazoria County with our conferences, more people will take advantage of the services provided by the Gathering Place and BCAAP.”
Sponsors of the Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project are the Brazoria County Health Department and the Gathering Place.
For information, call 979-308-4525.
