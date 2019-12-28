Frequent exhilarating enjoyment that includes exercise is rejuvenating to both body and mind.
Fun causes the brain to discard glum brain chemicals and to release the likes of dopamine and serotonin. The exchange reduces angst and enhances mood, and that makes a body happy.
Fun must have these four qualities to be therapeutic:
1) It must be something that engenders anticipation of participation.
As a child, that excitement occurred within me when I learned my cousins were coming to our home from Palestine, Texas; Beaumont; Jonesboro and Prescott, Arkansas; or Escondido, California. I knew they’d bring toys and play with mine. I knew we’d play hide-and-seek at dusk. And I knew we’d drink cool “night water” from the spigot at the country well.
As adults, we accomplish anticipation of participation by making plans for things for which to look forward. Anticipating a camping excursion, a trip to a water park, a cruise or whatever is a boon for the brain.
2) It must be something that includes participation by adults.
Going to Six Flags Over Texas and doing nothing but watching over children is not the quality of fun about which I’m writing. That’s because parents are totally on duty. They are supervising children, helping them choose rides and shows, keeping people from taking cuts in front of them, composing pictures, keeping them fed and hydrated, helping them find bathrooms and overseeing them in the presence of a horde of strangers. At the end of the day, parents are tired and weary, not rejuvenated.
However, if the amusement park is not crowded, and the parents can ride exhilarating rides with the kids — without it being a stressful babysitting assignment — then it qualifies as fun for adults.
3) Fun must include a bit of exercise.
Exercise must be in the equation since exercise is a stress reliever. It puts the exhilaration into the fun. Walking along the water’s edge at the beach is more helpful than driving on the beach, for example.
Chugging up stairs and sliding down water slides is better than supervising children from a lawn chair and messing with a phone.
Men and women in my counseling office tell me about how working out relieves their tension. A wife and mother said, “I can feel the swell of excitement as I walk into the doors of the gym. I’m going to be off duty for an hour, I’m going to enjoy alone time, feel fulfilled by my submission to the discipline, loosen up, stretch and strengthen all my muscle groups and I’ll see my friends at the gym.”
Good for her. Fun is designed into her weekly schedule.
I once told a grouchy man whose presence was dreaded by family members that “your whole purpose of working and earning money is to have a happy home and family; so be at your best in your home and with your family. When you leave work, consider yourself at recess and stop evaluating details—what’s wrong or what might go wrong or who has done the wrong thing. Focus on having fun and being fun for your family.”
I had a jolly good laugh over the way Dr. Alma Golden, a pediatrician and sophisticated professional, played with her children at the dinner table. After having shrimp, she picked up a couple of shrimps’ heads and did an extemporaneous puppet show, feigning squeaky little voices. Her children loved the fun that she brought to the table.
4) Fun must not include mental rehearsals about how people mistreated you and what you’re going to say and how you’re going to say it to enlighten them about their ridiculousness.
Since you are not having fun when your mind is preoccupied with stress unto distress — mess, this self-talk would be better: “God, hold this problem for me for a few hours; and when I get finished having fun, and I feel refreshed, I’ll return for the challenge and work toward solutions.”
Look at the word rejuvenate. It’s made up of the word juvenile, meaning: return youth.
Fun is therapeutic. Plan to have loads of fun in 2020.
The Bible concludes this column: “A happy heart is good medicine and a joyful mind causes healing, but a broken spirit dries up the bones.” (Proverbs 17:22, Amplified Bible).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.