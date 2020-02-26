CLUTE — A Brazosport ISD student faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a fellow high-schooler, the district confirmed.
JanCarlos Sanchez, 18, died after being shot in the chest in the driveway of his Clute home Jan. 18, Clute police said.
Police arrested 17-year-old Christopher Giovani Solis of Freeport on Monday in connection with the case, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said. A Brazoria County grand jury handed up a first-degree felony murder indictment Thursday, court documents show.
Solis attended Brazos Success Academy, Superintendent Danny Massey said, while Sanchez went to Brazoswood High School.
“We appreciate the exceptional investigative work of the Clute Police Department and the collaboration with the Brazosport ISD Police Department to solve this,” Massey said in a written statement.
Clute police also collaborated with Texas Rangers and the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office on this case, Fitch said. They asked for the Rangers for assistance because they have superior resources, Fitch said.
He could not release any more details about the shooting or what led them to suspect Solis because the investigation is ongoing, he said.
Investigators believe the shooting to be an isolated incident, Massey and Fitch said.
Investigators believe Sanchez was standing in his driveway talking to someone in a vehicle when that person shot him shortly after 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Clute police previously said. Sanchez was taken from his home in the 1100 block of Pecan Street to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport and died at the hospital.
Solis remained in Brazoria County jail Tuesday evening on a $150,000 bond, online records show. Murder is punishable by up to life in prison.
(1) entry
How come they aren't saying anything about the other two in the car or that it was a drug deal gone bad????
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.