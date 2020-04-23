ANGLETON — Angleton is undergoing a rebranding, and some community members say proposed logos don’t align with the spirit of the city.
“Upon first glance, it’s very generic and I don’t see how it represents the community at all,” Tonya Visor said. “I’m looking at it from a brand perspective, being in marketing and communications myself, and I think that all of the options look like branding for a subdivision, and not a community, and certainly not a county seat.”
Visor is UTMB’s marketing and communications manager on the Angleton-Danbury Campus and has lived in the city for about 45 years. She is “severely unimpressed” with the logo updates, she said.
The city has been working on rebranding for nine months, Angleton Mayor Jason Perez said. The city hired Clark Condon, a Houston landscape architecture firm to design Lakeside Park and the city’s overall park system, Perez said.
This included $37,000 for rebranding the city and the firm designed the logos, he said. The updates are not set in stone, Perez said.
Unlike the current city logo which incorporates purple, one of Angleton ISD’s colors, the proposed logos color palette includes blue, green and a brownish-yellow. This is “inspired by the coastal prairie,” “reflects the growth of the community and relationship to the Texas Gulf Coast” and is “welcoming, calm and contemporary,” according to a survey the city shared online.
Scott Brown, an Angleton attorney who has lived there most of his life, believes the logo options do not represent the city well.
“From my understanding, the City of Angleton hired a company out of Houston and came up with a very bland, generic color that doesn’t incorporate the city as a whole,” Brown said. “It needs the color purple, and any Angleton resident knows that we bleed purple.”
Former Angleton ISD Superintendent Pat Montgomery has been in Angleton most of her life, she said, and she believes that it is important for the city to see how they can improve both infrastructure and image.
“The city has a huge challenge in their hands to balance their needs,” Montgomery said. “I am so appreciative of the city council and I believe they will take that feedback, both the positive and negative, to go forward in the right direction.”
The city shared the survey with the proposed logos on social media, which elicited hundreds of negative comments.
Perez was hoping not to alarm anyone with unwelcome changes to the city’s aesthetic, he said in a Facebook video Sunday.
“For some of the concerns that came out of spending money on something that was going on today … we weren’t in that position,” Perez said. “This money was earmarked from last year, so that’s where the funding came to do this.”
The city has not been rebranded in decades, so it is “due time,” Perez said.
“One of the logos represents the city’s history, with the hearts, the past, the present, and the future, and the other logo each wave as well would present the present, the past, and the future,” Perez said.
The logos had been publicly debated among the Angleton Better Living Corporation, city staff, and community members, and focus groups over the past nine months and also shared on social media, Perez said.
“We are looking, we are listening, we are seeing what was posted, and it’s not a done deal,” Perez said. “This is part of the process.”
The logo change is happening, in one way or another, he said, to compliment pending city upgrades.
“We are getting development, we are still moving with housing, our downtown is growing, we’re getting some entertainment, so there are all kinds of moving parts,” Perez said. “And we thought that maybe at this time, it is an opportunity to rebrand our city, rebrand what’s there.”
Longtime Angleton resident Larry Shaefer believes that the current logo does not express that Angleton is the county seat, he said. Though he would welcome changes, he said that he was unaware of the rebranding project outside of social media.
“There is apparently no info posted at City Hall nor the Rec Center, but I do believe that Angleton should step into 2020 and offer a wider perspective view of the city,” Shaefer said. “We are the county seat and it needs to be made clear.”
Council will discuss the new logo at their next meeting May 12, Angleton City Manager Chris Whittaker said. However they have the meeting, they will invite the public to participate.
“At that meeting, we should reach a better path to move forward,” Whittaker said.
There will be a public hearing about rebranding June 9, Parks and Recreation Director Megan Mainer said.
“We are pleased with the response we’ve received from the survey and are looking forward to seeing the results towards the end of the month,” Mainer said.
The survey is available until the end of May at surveymonkey.com/r/2F5NCSN.
