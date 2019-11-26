LAKE JACKSON — A woman’s suspicion led to a Brazoria man’s arrest on child pornography charges, police say.
Justin Frost, 33, faces two third-degree felony counts of possession of child pornography, online records show.
On Oct. 30, an acquaintance of Frost came into the Lake Jackson Police Department with his phone and said she found child pornography on it, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
“She had become suspicious of his behavior,” Lankford said while reading from the probable cause affidavit.
The suspicion arose after she saw Frost using the phone through the security system in her home, Lankford said. Detectives secured a search warrant based on the woman’s statement and found the files on the phone, he said.
Detectives issued two warrants based on the files they found, Lankford said. The detectives drove an unmarked car and spotted Frost in the 200 block of East Bernard Street in Brazoria on Friday, he said.
The Brazoria Police Department assisted by pulling over the blue pickup Frost was driving, Lankford said. Frost was arrested and searched, leading officers to find a plastic baggie containing what they believed to be methamphetamine, he said.
Frost was additionally charged with state-jail felony drug possession, punishable by up to two years in jail, according to online records. Frost remained in Brazoria County jail Monday in lieu of $40,000 in bonds, online records show.
Third-degree felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each charge.
