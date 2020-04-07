LAKE JACKSON —Determining the difference between a panic attack and COVID-19 can be an extremely difficult task for anyone suffering from an anxiety disorder, experts say.
Many of Lake Jackson psychiatrist Dr. Kenneth Osiezagha’s patients encounter temporary albeit debilitating shortness of breath, he said. His patients typically battle mild to severe anxiety.
Prominent anxiety disorder symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle tension and sweating, the National Institute of Mental Health website says. Shortness of breath, fatigue, aches and fevers are common COVID-19 symptoms.
“The difference between anxiety and a potential infection can be very blurred,” Osiezagha said. “What I recommend is if you have a fever alongside other symptoms, you should probably get tested.”
While Osiezagha recommends anyone who feels flu-like symptoms and has a fever should get tested, he says that there are some very extreme cases of anxiety disorder that can result in a low-grade fever.
A patient with illness anxiety disorder, hypochondriasis, called recently certain she had contracted the novel coronavirus, he said.
“She was running a low-grade fever, and despite having a negative COVID-19 test result, she kept insisting that she has the infection because she was having episodes of sudden onset of shortness of breath, rapid heart rate, sweaty palms and nausea,” Osiezagha said.
The patient’s symptoms, he said, peaked within 10 to 20 minutes and lasted for about 30 minutes to an hour.
In this special case, the patient experienced symptom exacerbation because of the highly stressful situation, Osiezagha said.
As several patients have reached out to his office who do exhibit coronavirus symptoms, Osiezagha said he will refer them to be tested for COVID-19.
“We recently had an uptick of patients calling the office and requesting COVID-19 testing, either because they were experiencing symptoms such as fever, headaches, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain or had come in contact with someone with the infection,” he said.
Those patients are referred to their primary care physician, or in severe cases, to a hospital emergency department, after a determination that the patient could actually have an infection and not a psychiatric illness, he said.
Lake Jackson general physician Frank Okosun said he had many patients reach out with COVID-19-like symptoms, but after consultation, it was determined their probability of having the disease was low and they likely had increased anxiety or stress.
There have also been some patients who presented with possible COVID-19 symptoms that Okosun sent for testing, he said.
The pandemic needs to be taken seriously in any case, Osiezagha said.
“Unlike panic attacks, COVID-19 is a highly contagious infection with significant mortality rate,” Osiezagha said.
On the other hand, he said, panic attacks often lead people to feel like they are dying but are treatable and not fatal.
“Common remedy for panic attack will include recognizing you are having a panic attack, deep breathing, muscle relaxation, mindfulness, light exercise, grounding and medications,” Osiezagha said.
