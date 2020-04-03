SURFSIDE BEACH
When short-term rentals were business as usual last week in the coastal village, the atmosphere was far different than this week.
With beach access restricted to pedestrians only, disallowing vehicles, many short-term rentals have temporarily closed or are vacant.
Surfside rental property owner Kristina Bozoarth expressed concerns about many visitors from other cities coming into contact with residents last Saturday. She has an Airbnb rental in the village.
After a flood of new renters showed up, she hoped to advocate for the safety of her community, which has many retired people and seniors, as the number of coronavirus cases increase in Brazoria County, she said.
“We’re on a street where every house is a rental, and Friday is typically when people check in, and the whole street became rented overnight,” Bozoarth said.
Last week, Bozoarth decided to close her rental property until at least June, she said. She moved in with her family for the time being.
Bozoarth found Surfside Beach to be in a far quieter state Thursday.
“We lost about 95 percent of our bookings, and about 95 percent of our revenue comes in between March and November,” she said. “So I feel for the community.”
Bozoarth, her husband and three kids are social distancing in the area, safely walking along the beach and attempting to support local businesses, she said.
“I ordered pickup at Dorado’s and asked them just how they’re doing and they said that they are not doing well,” she said of the usually popular restaurant and watering hole.
While her neighbors are far more quiet this week, she said, she worries that could change over the weekend.
“Consider this, with the sun out, more people could consider this a good option, but it’s not, because of how this could spread the virus,” Bozoarth said.
While cleaning crews are very thorough, it’s impossible to get every corner of a unit, she said.
“Of course the place could look and be actually very clean, but still have one little area that is somehow contaminated,” Bozoarth said. “I just think that allowing the businesses to operate right now puts the community at great risk.”
Beach Resort Services is a neighboring rental services company with properties along Surfside Beach. They remain open, though they are losing a lot of profit, partner Drew Newville said.
Surfside Head of Tourism Michelle Booth sees the area thin on visitors due to the virus, as well as the time of year, she said.
“What I’ve learned, just with people I’ve spoken to, is that most people are not renting right now because of the time of year, alongside probably virus concerns,“ she said. “That being said, this is an unprecedented global pandemic, so we need to do what we need to do to keep everybody safe.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.