LAKE JACKSON — After reviewing the city charter for months, the review commission came up with one recommendation — to let 18-year-olds run for city office.
Voters will decide next year whether that happens.
Lake Jackson’s charter is a “well-written document” with an effective framework for operation of the municipal government, Review Board Chairman Will Brooks said. The six-person commission began meeting in July and presented its findings at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The commission supports lowering the city council age requirement from 21 to 18, he said. Members recommend leaving all of the other council member qualifications as they are, including that people have to live in Lake Jackson for a year immediately before running for a seat.
Brooks cited the ability to vote, serve in the military, sign legally binding documents and get married as reasons why 18-year-olds should be offered the opportunity to serve in their local government.
It also might encourage more election participation from younger residents, Brooks said.
Councilman Buster Buell said he thought the commission did a good job coming up with a recommendation and Brooks made good points in his recommendation.
City Council voted unanimously to accept the recommendation. The charter amendment will come back to City Council in ordinance form, City Secretary Alice Rodgers said, meaning the council will have to vote twice before it is official.
It’ll be presented either at the Jan. 6 or Jan. 20 council meeting for first reading to be placed on the ballot, Rodgers said. The council has to adopt the ordinance by the Feb. 3 council meeting to be placed on the May 2 ballot, she said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, City Manager Bill Yenne recommended splitting the bond task force’s recommendations into six ballot propositions.
“They may be for one thing and against another,” Yenne said of the voters. “Let’s just put it out there and let the various propositions stand or fall on their own merit.”
Those propositions include $9.2 million to expand city hall; $3.5 million toward an animal control facility; $2.3 million toward the police station renovation and expansion; $300,000 to replace the library flooring; $2.6 million for street and drainage improvements on Pin Oak, North Shady Oaks, Forest Oaks and ADA ramp replacements; and $11.5 million of street and drainage improvements near Moss, Chestnut and Wisteria street and Palm Lane.
The ADA ramps would be with the other street and drainage improvements because it wouldn’t make sense to have that $185,000 worth of projects in a separate proposition, Yenne said.
Councilman Gerald Roznovsky supported the idea and said he hasn’t heard much feedback regarding the bond proposal, but he hopes people will engage.
The Feb. 3 meeting also is the last opportunity for council to place the bond propositions on the ballot, Rodgers said.
