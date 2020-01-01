County officials said they are excited about the new year and decade as several projects should reach completion, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“In 2020, the Brazoria County Expressway on Highway 288 will be complete and we will see congestion relief on that corridor,” Sebesta said.
The expressway project is something that has spanned across three decades, Sebesta said.
Design work should also begin on the county courthouse expansion, which should offer relief from overcrowding of the courthouse campus as Angleton continues to grow, Sebesta said.
The expansion should be sufficient for another three decades of growth in Brazoria County, Sebesta said.
“Personally, I would like to wish each and every Brazoria County resident a prosperous and safe new year,” Sebesta said.
ANGLETON
Growth is a focal point of the city in 2020 as new developments and road projects pave the way for expansion in Angleton.
Drainage and road improvement projects are central to the improvement plans the city discussed during 2019 council meetings.
The city recently approved a $105,000 drainage study for Chenango Street and Highway 35, despite concerns that the study won’t show what impact the project would have on downtown water drainage.
The project is something that’s been studied for years, Albert said.
Another drainage study for $141,000 for the Downing Street service area, which includes Chevy Chase Drive and Ridgecrest Road, was approved as well.
HDR Engineering Inc. is confident the studies will provide solutions to drainage in the Angleton area and help with future flood events, engineer John Peterson said at the meeting.
A proposed Gambit Energy Storage Park would be a green energy storage facility at 998 W. Live Oak St. and Western Avenue, and will go in front of city council in January, City Manager Scott Albert said.
While it will be about 200 feet from a residential neighborhood, homes will not be affected, Albert said. It was selected because of its proximity to the Texas New Mexico Power Co., Albert said.
The project would generate $200,000 of extra tax revenue with a minimal footprint, Albert said.
Development of a 153-acre municipal utility district residential development that has potential for more than 600 homes was approved by council in December.
Construction could begin in summer 2020, but take anywhere between seven to 10 years, depending on market demands, Albert said.
ANGLETON ISD
With a $90 million school bond passing during the November election, the district is looking forward to construction on its new Career, Technology and Education center in addition to other major projects in 2020, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
The bond includes construction of a new transportation center, districtwide energy upgrades, a stage for Central Elementary, a CTE center and 16 classroom renovations for Angleton High School and softball field and facility improvements.
Additionally, the district will be hosting its first Lego Robotics Competition in January, Edwards said.
Angleton ISD has emphasized its STEM program, encouraging students to practice coding in addition to other STEM-focused activities, Assistant Superintendent Adam Stephens said.
The high school’s choir was selected to perform a concert at the Texas Music Conference in San Antonio in February, Edwards said.
But the district is most looking forward to its “continued growth and success in student achievement,” Edwards said.
DANBURY ISD
Danbury ISD begins the new year with a new leader in Superintendent Nancy Sandlin, who brings a wealth of experience in education to the area from Buckholts ISD, school board officials said.
Sandlin begins her role with the district today and will oversee the continued construction of the district’s elementary school, which should be operational in August.
Former superintendent Greg Anderson oversaw the development of the elementary school prior to resigning in June.
It will be the first time in 68 years elementary students will begin school in a new building.
The 76,000-square-foot new building will have an additional classroom for each grade, allowing the school’s capacity to double if needed, Elementary Principal Jennifer Williams said. Current enrollment in the elementary is 340 students.
With the establishment of its police department with Chief Terry Ross at the helm, the district is also looking forward to improving safety measures and policies throughout the year, Assistant Superintendent Sherry Phillips said at the time of Ross’ hire.
Ross hopes to eventually add another officer to the department as the district grows and the elementary school becomes operational, he said.
DANBURY
Danbury will begin the new year with the rollout of a new city website, Councilwoman Heather Martin said.
Additionally, after the resignation of Police Chief Derek Dyson in the spring of 2019, the city will welcome Chief Mark Pritchard, an officer with 18 years of experience.
Pritchard will be sworn in and officially begin his duties Monday, Martin said.
The new chief hopes to bring 24-hour coverage to the city in the future, he said.
The city also looks forward to city water tower improvements and completion of a Texas General Land Office grant for water infrastructure improvements, Martin said.
”We look forward to the start of what should be a great year for the city on many levels,” Martin said.
HOLIDAY LAKES
Holiday Lakes has several plans in place already for what will be coming in 2020.
The town will welcome its new police chief, David Wallace, when Chief Harold Douglas retires this month, said Town Secretary Cindy Clark. Additionally, Holiday Lakes has started to build a volunteer reserve police force.
A couple of drainage projects are planned, and there are also plans to redo all the roads this year that were damaged during Harvey, Clark said.
There is one more project, which will benefit the younger residents of Holiday Lakes if the community development grant funds are approved, Clark said.
“Mayor pro tem Disa Schulze is looking into getting playground equipment,” Clark said. The plan is to put playgrounds in the area behind the municipal building, she said.
Holiday Lakes already has a soccer field and some swing sets, but nothing in the way of full playground equipment, she said.
“We’re hoping to have it ready for kids to play on by summer of next year,” Clark said.
