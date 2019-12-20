Local Artist Paints District 25's Ornament for 2019 Texas House Christmas Tree

Speaker Dennis Bonnen recently spotlighted the work of local artist Linda Paulk of Angleton, whose painted ornament is displayed on the Lone Star Celebration Christmas Tree in the House Chamber at the Texas State Capitol.
Each holiday season since 2009, representatives from all 150 House Districts contribute an ornament decorated to showcase their district in an illustration of the state’s diversity. As done in previous years, Bonnen collaborated with the Brazosport Art League to create the ornament for House District 25.
“Linda’s work beautifully depicts a coastline view from waters that bring so much prosperity and joy to our area,” Bonnen said. “District 25 is well-represented on the Lone Star Celebration Christmas Tree in the House chamber, and I am grateful to Linda and the Brazosport Art League for both their collaboration on this project and the opportunities they provide to artists in our community.”
Paulk has been painting for many years and drew inspiration from the Brazoria County coastline for this piece.
“When creating the ornament, I chose to paint the jetties and fishing boats due to our area being unique and well-known for fishing and our docks,” Paulk said.
All of the ornaments have been photographed and catalogued in a large book so visitors can see close-up views of each piece and learn about each ornament’s story. Bonnen has chosen to give the ornament back to the art league once it is taken down so the organization can display it or use it for one of its fundraisers.
The Lone Star Celebration Christmas Tree and its ornaments will be on public display in the chamber of the Texas House of Representatives through Jan. 2. The album of photos may be viewed online at www.house.texas.gov/resources/holiday-ornaments/.
