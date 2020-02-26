SWEENY
He outlined an ambitious plan, but Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill’s performance over the past three years proves he lives up to promises. Still, he has a deep to-do list heading into the spring semester.
“We have a lot of progress, but there is still work to do,” Hill said.
He plans to maintain the success and growth of the school district while enhancing the opportunities for every Sweeny student during the spring semester, he said during a recent school board meeting, where he and his team presented a comprehensive transition plan to expand on the improvements the district has made the past three years.
To start, Hill prioritizes providing a safe and secure environment for all Sweeny students and staff. All classrooms will be equipped with new door locks, telephones and upgraded window protection systems, he said. The enhanced technology will allow teachers such as Sweeny Junior High art instructor Paige Pate to communicate more conveniently and address emergency situations more efficiently, she said.
“I feel that the implementation of phones is crucial to school safety,” Pate said. “Teachers would not only be able to receive vital messages in a timely fashion, they would also be able to communicate more effectively with parents, administrators and staff.”
Hill also wants to provide students a safe haven outside of the classroom.
“We are providing more training around social and emotional needs of our kids and drug and vape awareness as well as psychological and mental health first aid,” Hill said. “We want all of our staff to be knowledgeable in assisting with all safety concerns.”
Grants were awarded to Sweeny ISD to invest in social and emotional curriculums for elementary and junior high as well as hiring an additional elementary school counselor to assist any mental health issue, Hill said.
In particular, six character traits that promote ethical decision-making — trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship — are being emphasized, Sweeny Elementary School Counselor Thom Feather said.
The third-year superintendent and his staff also will continue to promote the importance of literacy skills to younger ages. The school board already extended pre-kindergarten to full days in the interest of introducing reading to students as early as possible.
“I am aware of the research that states if students aren’t reading on grade level by third grade, then they are less likely to graduate high school,” Hill said. “We want to make certain that our students are not only reading on their grade level, but above it.”
Hill and the board have organized several projects within the framework of the Sweeny Reads program created to engage students in reading. Sweeny Reads organized the return of a full-time library at the elementary school, posts monthly bedtime stories on social media and launched a Halloween book challenge, among many more measures to promote reading, Hill said.
With the completion of the school’s bond-funded Career and Technical Education Center set for the summer, students can enroll in career-specific curricula to guide them in their future pathways.
Hill believes the innovative programs provided and partnerships with Brazosport College and the University of Texas will equip Sweeny students with the skills and knowledge for college, their career or in the military, he said.
“I believe our students should be able to work, live and play in Brazoria County,” Hill said. “With our CTE pathway programs and our partnerships with industry, we want to make certain that our kids are learning workforce skills to use immediately or down the road in their careers.”
With multiple business programs, technology labs and other career avenues available for all students, it’s not a surprise administrators and educators are excited about the district’s direction.
“The store front will not only benefit our students but also streamline transactional needs for the campus,” Sweeny business teacher Windy Byrd said. “The ability to conveniently work with other teachers on projects will enable students to understand that many skills overlap.”
The board has been blessed with an abundance of support from the community, Hill said. Numerous grants, voter-approved bond funding and donations — such as Chevron Phillips Chemical’s $1.7 million contribution in a naming rights agreement for the CTE building — have given Sweeny ISD the means to implement its vision.
Support from the school board also has been pivotal to the improvements, Hill said.
“This work could not happen without a supportive board,” he said. “They are volunteers and the amount of hours and commitment they have put in is unparalleled.”
