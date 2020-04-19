Brazoria County still has more recovered than sick COVID-19 patients despite adding almost a dozen new cases Sunday, but that is not reason to believe residents are “out of the woods,” officials say.
The county announced 11 new cases Sunday, bringing the numbers to 160 recovered cases and 152 active cases for 315 total, including two deaths.
Although the county did not release new numbers on Sunday before last week, County Judge Matt Sebesta wants to make it regular.
“We released numbers last Sunday and this Sunday and we’ll continue moving forward on Sundays,” Sebesta said. “Although our numbers are down, we’re not out of the woods at all.”
Sebesta believes five of the new cases have relations within each city.
“I believe the two from Freeport are related,” he said. “Two are from the (Rosharon) Terrell prison unit and one is from Stringfellow from Rosharon. I am concerned it could get worse because there’s an increased chance of spreading in prisons.”
County officials became aware that Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred at least 128 COVID-19 positive inmates to Brazoria County prisons last week. Prison system officials say the transfer brings the inmates closer to the prison’s hospital in Galveston.
People are concerned that others are not properly practicing social distancing and the county gets lots of calls about it, the judge said.
“I get a decent number of calls where folks are not happy with what other folks are doing and not doing,” Sebesta said
Due to widely fluctuating numbers — the county announced two cases Saturday before 11 Sunday — there is no trend to announce, Sebesta said.
“Who knows how many we’ll have tomorrow?” Sebesta said.
The cases announced Sunday are in a Rosharon woman in her 40s, a Pearland woman in her 20s, a Freeport man in his 40s, a Freeport woman in her 30s, a 50-59 year old Angleton man, a 60-69-year-old Rosharon man, a 50-59-year-old Angleton female, a 30-39 year old West Columbia woman, a Lake Jackson woman in her 40s, a Rosharon man in his 60s and a 40-49-year-old Pearland woman.
