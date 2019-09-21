Tropical storm Imelda brought rainfall, flooding and a felony charge for a 73-year-old Freeport man, police said.
Thursday evening, Freeport Police Department received numerous calls regarding an older man, later identified as Robert Coffin, shooting a shotgun in his front yard on the 800 block of 10th street, Detective Clay Hutcherson said.
The street was flooded outside Coffin’s home. When drivers were passing his home too quickly, pushing the floodwater into his yard, he became frustrated. Coffin grabbed his gun, went into his front yard and shot off at least a round into the air, Hutcherson said.
Coffin was arrested and charged with deadly conduct associated with discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, Hutcherson said.
Third-degree felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Coffin's bond was set at $10,000. He is already out of jail, Hutcherson said.
