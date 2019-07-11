FUN-N-SUN CELEBRATION Where: Hope for Tomorrow food pantry, 713 Robertson St., Clute When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Features: School supplies, bouncy house, volleyball, basketball, free hot dogs and distribution of food Cost: Free
CLUTE — Children will have the chance to eat some grilled hot dogs and gear up for the upcoming school year with free supplies at Hope for Tomorrow’s annual Fun-N-Sun Celebration.
The event is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the food pantry, 713 Robertson St. in Clute. Participants will get school supplies and enjoy a bouncy house, volleyball, basketball, free hot dogs and food items for their home pantry.
Every July, Hope for Tomorrow helps give back to the community, particularly children, pantry founder and director Jude Roberson said.
“This Saturday is basically kids coming out and relaxing,” she said. “This is a sort of vacation for them. They can have some fun in the sun.”
She gives out school supplies because children from low-income families truly need them, Roberson said.
“It can range from pencils to pens, backpacks to paper,” she said. “The kids that come that day will get something to place in their backpacks.”
Children who show up will get so many helpful supplies and good food, Roberson said.
“It’s catered to them to have fun,” she said. “They can eat all the hot dogs they want. They can play on the bouncy house all day.”
The Houston Food Bank bus also will be there and parents will get free food to take home, Roberson said.
“During this time and age, a lot of families may not have the extra means to fill the needs completely for their kids,” she said. “I try to come in and meet that void. We give all that we can to these kids.”
This is a chance for children to get some extra help, volunteer Jan Holloway said.
“Events like this are very vital,” she said. “It helps out a whole lot. It’s a blessing.”
For information, call Roberson at 979-230-8101.
