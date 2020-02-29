CLUTE — As some municipal water systems in Brazoria County are struggling to break even, Clute’s utilities are turning a profit, an audit report presented to City Council shows.
Kennemer, Masters & Lunsford presented its annual financial report during council’s meeting Thursday, and Clute’s bottom line continues to improve, KM&L Partner Kevin Cadenhead said. The firm’s audit contained no surprises or concerns, he said.
“This is just about the second or third year that we’ve been providing our accounting services to the city, and I’m happy to say that there has been continuous improvement,” Cadenhead said. “The staff has only seen continuous improvement, so we’re proud to share that the audit went very well this year.”
The financial report boasted an overall $1.63 million increase in net income. Of the increase, $175,000 has been generated toward government operations, leaving $1.27 million open to the city.
“It’s important to know that the water and sewer operations are audited, and it’s important to know that having a water and sewer system that is generating income is important, so that you can see the results,” Cadenhead said.
Clute has built up its reserves to the equivalent of five and a half months of operating expenses, the report shows.
“Typically speaking, if it’s less than three months, that’s worrisome, but if it’s more than 12 months, you can reallocate those funds,” Cadenhead said. “The real sweet spot is six months, but we’re almost there.
“Point being, you did not overspend your budget.”
Water and sewage were reported to have an important part in being able to generate reserves.
“One of the things we have been working on is working on selling our wastewater assets, and it seems like it was a good outcome,” Mayor Calvin Shiflet said.
In other business, City Council unanimously voted to hire Dr. Marcus L. Sims II as the new EMS medical director. The Brazoria County native previously worked as a medic with Clute EMS and is an emergency physician and facility medical director for First Choice Emergency Room.
