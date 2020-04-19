ANGLETON
With Brazoria County library branches closed since mid-March, patrons have been encouraged to take advantage of the the system’s virtual offerings, including e-books and audiobooks.
Now, that includes virtual storytime.
“We wanted to do something, and so this was the best thing that we thought of to do that we could share with all the families that are out there and trying to find things to keep kids entertained,” said Stephanie Williamson, children’s coordinator for the Brazoria County Library System.
Each of the 12 library branches across the county is offering an online storytime each week through Facebook Live, at different days and times, she said.
“Kind of spread throughout the week, so families who are interested can tune in and watch,” she said. “If somebody wanted to bounce around, they’d be able to see 12 different storytimes every week, which is kind of fun.”
Some of the videos can stay up for a week or more, while others have to be deleted immediately, depending on the rules set out by the featured book’s publisher. Libraries are getting some flexibility, she said.
“(Publishers) are being very kind to relax copyright rules and regulations,” Williamson said.
Each virtual storytime finds different ways to connect with the kids, including reading a couple of books based on a weekly theme chosen by the library, such as playing outside, and incorporating songs and activities where possible.
“Every library’s just a little bit different and they’re doing as much as they feel comfortable doing because a lot of the children’s — the youth services staff, they’re a little camera shy and this is out of their comfort zone,” Williamson said.
Geri Swanzy, the children’s librarian for the Angleton branch, can relate to that.
“I’m actually more nervous doing it online than I am in person,” she said. “You lose that interaction you get with the kids.”
Having storytime with the kids in person allows Swanzy to watch them and feed off their reactions, so if they’re not liking a song, for instance, she knows she can move on to the next activity, she said.
“You’re just kind of hoping they like it when you do it online,” Swanzy said.
Some families send in pictures or videos of their children doing the activities during virtual storytime, which gives a little bit of the familiar feeling of seeing the kids, she said. Virtual storytime has also given librarians new opportunities to express themselves and find ways to talk to kids through activities, which has been fun, she said.
“But I miss seeing the kids in person,” Swanzy said.
Each virtual storytime is supposed to incorporate some of the aspects of a traditional storytime, Williamson said.
“So they all include stories, they have an opening and a closing song or chant or poem or saying, and there’s supposed to be a simple concept such as counting to 10, or colors, or high and low,” she said.
The programming is designed for preschool age, though all ages can participate, Williamson said.
Angleton resident Alexis Glaze and her son, Graham, who is nearly 2, recently enjoyed watching one of the Lake Jackson branch’s virtual storytimes together.
“In the midst of our current circumstances, services that are looking for ways to offer families a sense of normalcy — like the library — are a blessing to us as parents,” Glaze said. “For a librarian to be willing to find a new way to bring our kids something as meaningful as storytime shows that our families are cared for by our public service organizations.”
Virtual storytime has been going “really, really well,” and each of the librarians are doing a great job, Williamson said. Library system administrators are looking at branching out into different online activities for teenagers and adults soon, as well, she said.
“We’re hoping to keep families engaged, hoping to bring books into their lives,” Williamson said. “Some families don’t have a great number of books in their homes and so this helps parents expand their children’s universe by reading stories, by us sharing stories with them.”
While virtual storytime offers a way to keep kids engaged in reading, it also offers a chance for families to create memories.
“These are the things we will remember when we are restored to a sense of normalcy,” Glaze said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.