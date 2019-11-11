FREEPORT — In an effort to be transparent and organized, City Council adopted a master fee schedule to put what was once in 29 chapters into one document.
There were some fees that the city had been charging, but they haven’t been set by council in the past, City Manager Tim Kelty said. Now, all the fees are formally set and council is fully aware of them, he said.
“Anything that the city charges … has to be approved, authorized by the City Council,” Kelty said.
Council adopted the fee schedule as it was presented at its Oct. 21 meeting, he said. “They just asked that we make sure the version published has page numbers, and maybe a table of contents,” Kelty said.
It’s a good thing any time the city can create uniformity in fees and costs for using certain facilities, Councilman Brooks Bass said. It’s no longer piecemeal and officials will have an actual list to look at, he said.
“It’s beneficial and transparent,” Bass said.
The financial impact will be positive, in theory, because some fees that have been overlooked in the past will be brought to the forefront and charged properly now, building official Billywayne Shoemaker told council meeting documents.
Currently there are 29 chapters in which fees are found in the ordinances, Shoemaker said in the memo, and they are not always listed under a “fee” heading.
“In many cases, you have to be aware there is a fee and search for it within the individual ordinances,” he said in the memo.
A few fees increased “a little bit” with the change, Kelty said, but are mainly adjusting to fit with the times.
Some fees were based on state charges, including those for alcohol permits, Kelty said. When the state increased its prices, Freeport continued to charge the same amount without adjusting, he said.
The schedule also prevents arbitrary fees, ensuring they are “based on something,” Kelty said.
“(They) need to be established by council, who are elected to represent the community,” he said.
The schedule will make it easier for the public to get fee information rather than sorting through the entire code of ordinances and also easier for the city to manage, keep it up to date and complied with, the city manager said.
The fee schedule will be available on the city’s website.
