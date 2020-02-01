A young lad, 6, named Christian Closs gave me a little plastic flocked Christmas tree at Christmastime. He’s not in counseling with me; he’s a child of one of my adult friends.
Along my way home, I checked out the on and off switch, and it didn’t work. I thought, “Doesn’t work, but it’s a treasure to me because that’s what the little guy had to give.”
Not knowing I had left the switch on, I laid it on the dashboard of my truck and it got caught in the vent of my defroster, lodging there.
I didn’t continue to think about his gift because my mind was on how compromised I felt due to exhaustion, weakness, lethargy and a strong metal taste in my mouth.
Fortunately, I had a previously scheduled appointment with my nephrologist. I was barely able to drive myself to the appointment at the Texas Medical Center; and when I arrived, I turned my pickup over to a valet and took a seat in a nearby wheelchair. I said to an attendant, “Someone is going to need to take me to my appointment; I can’t make it on my own.”
Arriving on the 22nd floor in the kidney doctor’s office, I told the receptionist, “I’m in some kind of crisis; I’m barely here. I may faint.”
Dr. Benjamin Lee responded quickly, assessed my symptoms and had a nurse’s assistant roll me to the emergency department of Methodist Hospital. After a few tests, the diagnosis was presented to me: complete kidney failure from chronic kidney disease.
I was moved upstairs to a bed, and dialysis was scheduled the following day. As the dialysis tech was soon to say, “Your blood is dirty.”
In every situation, I enjoy people, and this seven-day stay was no exception. One nurse was about to be married, and I helped her be certain she and her fiancé were a good match. Smile.
Another medical professional was concerned about a child, and I helped her consider how to resolve the issues.
A young patient transporter — one who pushes the rolling stretcher through the labyrinth of the medical center to dialysis and back — told me she was taking psychology to become a therapist. I helped build her confidence in her ability to succeed, and I mailed her one of my books upon returning home.
I tried to write my column by longhand, the one missing from this past Saturday’s paper, during dialysis, but I had little strength. Returning to my room, I tried again while recovering from the stress of treatment. That was too big of an assignment when feeling physically drained. So, I finally surrendered to missing a publication, called Michael Morris’s assistant, and told her that I wouldn’t be able to produce a column.
While in the hospital saddened by the loss of physical health and while learning about lifestyle changes, including incorporating four-hour dialysis sessions into my schedule three times each week, my phone beeps, notifying me that I had a text message from my daughter, Shelley. I read it and tears came to my eyes.
She told me she understood I couldn’t be on a kidney-transplant list because I have a knee infection from a previous knee replacement, but she asked me if I could have a donor. She wrote, “I want to see if I’m a match.” What a sweetheart! Just offering was amazing and uplifting.
Soon after, while still being tortured by the abominably uncomfortable hospital bed, another text arrived that was an additional delight. My book, “Relief for Hurting Parents,” the new and enhanced edition, had been published.
The new edition contains additional information I learned in my travels and ongoing counseling during the 31 years since original publication.
Upon release from the hospital, I paid for parking and waited for a valet to fetch my vehicle.
As I drove away from the hospital all alone, driving toward many difficult challenges, bouncing out of the garage onto the street, a light suddenly appeared on the dashboard of my pickup — a light where a light wasn’t supposed to be. Christian’s Christmas tree had come to life of its own accord.
I picked it up as it slowly changed colors. I asked the inanimate object, “How did you come on at the exact right time?”
There was a short in the switch and bouncing out of the garage had made the connection. I sat it in my cup holder and enjoyed its colorful lights as I drove into the tomorrows.
I’m back at the office, continuing to counsel and to write this column. Love you!
