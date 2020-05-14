CLUTE
2nd arrest made in hotel robbery case
A 17-year-old woman became the second person arrested in connection to a group’s aggravated robbery of two women in a Clute motel room, authorities say.
Clute police arrested Priscilla Higgins, 17, of Brazoria on four counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery Tuesday, five weeks after the incident at a hotel in the 1100 block of South Highway 332.
Police were called to the hotel at 3 a.m. April 5, where a 21-year-old woman said she and a 23-year-old female friend were physically assaulted and robbed by a group of four people, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The woman knew the suspects prior and identified them in a photo lineup, the affidavit states.
Another suspect in the case was Mlynn Camacho, 19, who was arrested and released April 14 on the same charges.
Higgins remained in the Brazoria County jail in lieu a $75,000 bond Wednesday, according to online jail data.
Two other suspects in the case have not been arrested, according to county jail records.
If convicted of a first-degree felony, the teen could face up to life in prison.
