Columbia High School undergoing repairs
Columbia High School’s C building is on track to be usable by the start of the school year, Columbia-Brazoria ISD Maintenance Director Justen Williams said.
Officials determined an 8-inch water line that ruptured directly below the slab of building B was the cause of the structural and water damage, he said.
Work has not yet started in the B building, as engineers are still compiling reports, Williams said. It likely will remain unusable for the next school year, and all the staff formerly stationed there are finding new places in the other buildings, he said.
The C building already has some replacement walls that are being painted this week, Williams said. The building will get new floors next week and any work that remains once students return will be minor, such as painting of door trim, he said.
“It won’t interfere with instruction,” Williams said.
Specialists are taking steps to ensure there are no other problems with the water line that ruptured, he said.
Pynes trial delayed again
More than a year after a grand jury indicted former Freeport City Manager Jeffrey Pynes on charges of aggravated theft of between $150,000 and $300,000 from the city, his trial has been pushed back to Oct. 28, court records show.
The Facts previously reported Pynes’ trial would begin in August before it was announced this week that his trial will wait another two months. Pynes remains free on a $45,000 since the day after his June 22, 2018, arrest, online records show.
If convicted of the first-degree felony, Pynes could face up to 99 years in a state penitentiary.
Murder trial set in Danbury shooting
Anthony Kopycinski, who is accused of shooting and killing a woman in Danbury, is set to stand trial on a murder charge Oct. 21, court records show.
Ginger Jackson, 38, was shot Sept. 23 at a home in Danbury and died at a hospital a few days later, authorities said.
Kopycinski, 36, was arrested on an assault charge and a Brazoria County grand jury indicted him on a murder charge, The Facts reported. He has remained at Brazoria County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond since Sept. 23, online records show.
Kopycinski faces up to life in prison if convicted.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.