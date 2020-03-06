FREEPORT — The Freeport Recreation Center pool will undergo a transformation in time for the summer season after council approved a proposal to repair the surface floor of the center’s pool.
The city accepted the proposal from Progressive Commercial Aquatics for $73,975 to construct the project during Monday’s meeting.
Recreation Center Supervisor Jonathan Phillips brought up to the council that the center’s pool was in dire need of remodeling. In particular, chipped tiles that have morphed into jagged pieces needed replacement, he said.
Progressive’s director of sales, Tim Warren, advised the council that hazards needed immediate action.
“There are definitely safety aspects that need to be addressed,” Warren said. “Something has to be done before it reopens in the summer.”
The project includes the stripping of the fiberglass surface and replacing it with a traditional blue speck quartz aggregate plaster. The plaster will last about 10 to 15 years and is insured for 10 years, Warren said. The quartz costs less to refurbish, saving an estimated $30,000 the next go-around, he said.
The firm will also install new tiles on the floor as well as insert two new drain covers to bring the pool up to federal code. The council rejected a proposal that would’ve added ceramic racing lanes for an additional $8,275.
The payment of $70,000 would be covered from the recreation center’s budget, Phillips said. Council would fund the balance, Kelty said.
Warren ensured the council that the project would be completed before mid-May, in time for the summer opening.
The council also awarded an annual fuel contract to Petroleum Traders Corp. After the city went out for a competitive sealed bid in February, Freeport received six bids and Petroleum Traders was the lowest and most reputable, Assistant City Manager Stephanie Russell said.
“I contacted another city, Alvin, who had been working with them and they had no issues,” Russell said.
The one-year contract places the company as the city’s fuel supplier. The new contracted rates are tanks over 2,500 gallons cost 2.81 cents per gallon over the market rate while tanks under 2,500 gallons cost 20 cents per gallon over market rate. They remain dependent on base fuel prices reported by Oil Price Information Services.
