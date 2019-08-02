SWEENY — After two years as its chief executive officer, Scott Briner is resigning from Sweeny Community Hospital to start his own consulting business, he said.
Board members say they are sad to see Briner go, but appreciate that he will stick around to ensure a smooth transition as Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Park assumes the interim CEO position.
Briner will be “just a phone call away,” and told staff he is more than willing at any time to lend knowledge and help with whatever to make this a smooth process, Board Chairman P.T. Brunner said during a conference call.
The CEO’s last day has not yet been determined, as he will make sure Park and the rest of the organization have what they need before his departure is official, Briner said during the call.
Park returns from vacation Monday, Brunner said.
The Sweeny Hospital District Board of Directors hired Briner as CEO in December 2016. Before, Briner was the vice president of professional services at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport.
Briner considered the switch to a consulting business before starting with Sweeny Community Hospital, he said, adding it’s been in the works for the “better part of a decade.”
“It’s definitely not something new in my mind, but something I had put on the back burner,” Briner said.
He plans to remain in southern Brazoria County, Briner said.
His intention is to take the knowledge from his 25-year healthcare career and open a consultancy to advise hospitals, he said.
Briner has built “tremendous relationships” with the board members, he said.
He informed Brunner of his decision to leave shortly before Tuesday night’s board meeting, Brunner said. The executive session with an agenda item to “discuss the performance of the Chief Executive Officer” was not related to this decision and there was no action taken afterward, Brunner said.
“We’re going to miss Scott,” Brunner said. “His subject matter expert at this will be greatly missed.”
The board agrees with that sentiment, he said.
“The board has been very pleased and happy with the work that Scott Briner has done,” Board Secretary Patti Foster said during a conference call. “He’s brought us to a very good spot for our new hospital build.”
Briner hopes his replacement will have construction experience to oversee the building of a replacement facility, Briner said, adding he helped position the organization to be ready for construction.
Briner was “instrumental in securing a USDA loan to build a state-of-the-art replacement campus,” Brunner said in a prepared news release.
The board will likely reach out to accounting firms, lawyers, Texas Healthcare Trustees Association and similar organizations to find CEO candidates, Brunner said. They did that last time, which brought many good candidates, including Briner, Brunner said.
The board will take its time and pick the right person, Brunner said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.