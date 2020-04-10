Five people under the age of 20 — including three younger than 10, are among the 17 people to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus Friday afternoon, Brazoria County data shows.
Of the 17, 13 reside in Pearland, including two boys and a girl age 9 or younger. That brings to nine the number of children in that age group to have contracted COVID-19 — more than half the statewide total.
Several of the newest Pearland case were connected to previous people who tested positive, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
"I think a few of them are related to previous households but not exactly sure which ones," Sebesta said. "The health director told me several were in the same household."
Other Pearland cases announced Friday include a man and woman in their 20s, a teenage boy and girl, a woman and man in their 30s and two women in their 40s.
An Angleton man and an Manvel man in their 40s and a Rosharon man and Alvin man in their 30s also tested positive, according to the Brazoria County Health Department.
Sebesta believes the younger spike is due to older people taking the virus seriously.
"I think the older folks are probably doing a better job of self-isolating," he said. "That would be the only correlation I could come up with at this point."
The county now has had 216 confirmed cases, with 70 of those people having recovered and two deaths.
