The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Stacey Lydell Simple, 23, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Joseph Lee Escamilla, 28, counts one, two and three, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Fidel Torres, 55, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode-enhanced.
Chase Prochaska, 31, aggravated assault.
Lucas Stallman, 34, burglary of habitation.
Constantine Thomas, 49, aggravated robbery-enhanced.
Constantine Thomas, 49, evading arrest-enhanced.
Constantine Thomas, 49, escape-enhanced.
William Cane Luce, 40, burglary of habitation.
Armani Ramirez, 18, theft of firearm.
Aaron Aguilera, 18, theft of firearm.
Darius Shavon Chachere, 25, evading arrest-enhanced.
Anthony Glen Trammel, 34, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Michael Romain, 45, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Shaquille Simmons, 28, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Dena Marie Smith, 51, aggravated assault.
Jimmy Dural Smith, 30, criminal mischief.
Michael Wayne Stramber, 62, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Robert James Tyrrell, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle-enhanced.
Thomas Lee Weldon, 32, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Earl Wayne Wilson, Jr. also known as Earl Wayne Wilson, 46, driving while intoxicated third or more.
William Holdman Redding Jr., 62, possession of a controlled substance.
Jennelle Marie Richardson, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Cristian Torres, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Beverly Jo Weaver, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Russell Wolf, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan Dwayne Williams, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Geri Halfpap Ammons, a.k.a. Geri Halepap Ammons, 61, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jonathan Allen Andris, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Edward Barnett, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Brenton Taylor Box, 32, evading arrest.
Candice Gail Breaux, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Jessica Marie Brown, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Charlen Shanae Busby, 27, counts one and two, assault of a peace officer; criminal episode.
Janica Tanae Edwards, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Mikesha Michelle Hudson, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Marie Gonzales, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Ashleigh Darnell Gray, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Gary Doyle Haley, 39, evading arrest.
Richord Lamort Hodges, 31, count one, forgery; count two, theft; criminal episode.
Zachary Holland, 24, possession of a controlled substance.
Walter Leon Jackson, 34, accident involving injury.
Shawn Clay Jacobs, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Ada Elizabeth Amason, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Derrick Paul Ramirez, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Deshawn Baldridge, 33, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Destini Nichole Free, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Stephen Bellino 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Theresa Lynn Tagtmeir, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Gerardo Cancino Jr., a.k.a. Gerardo Hernandez Cancino Jr., 46, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode-habitual.
James Curtis Clark, 32, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Rick Loren Collier, 49, tampering with physical evidence.
Cally Lane Cropper, 29, counts one and two-possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Cally Lane Cropper, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Donald Maverick Demouchette, 29, prohibited substance in a correctional facility-enhanced.
Jon Garza, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Jon Garza, 23, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Coty Ely Gibbs, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Jay Gonzales, 19, assault peace officer.
De Quan Oneil Grice, a.k.a. Dequan Oneil Grice, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
Joe Allen Harris Jr., 23, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Jon Charles Howard, 42, credit card or debit card abuse.
John Lee Isenblitter, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Deja Elizabeth Karuzis, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Melanie Labeth, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Eric Wayne McCarty, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Jay Laday, 24, criminal mischief.
Edward Earl Latham, 44, aggravated assault.
Patsey Looney, 26, forgery.
Steven John McKeown, 53, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Laquana Moore, 43, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Dallas Moreland, 20, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jerry Lee Norton Jr., 18, burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions.
Stephanie Marie Ortega, 37, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Todderiq Stevon Rose, 25, burglary of vehicle with two or more previous convictions.
Todderiq Stevon Rose, 25, counts one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions-enhanced.
Brandon Joseph Savoie, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Stoot, 56, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Carl Wayne Strauther, Jr., 47, burglary of habitation-habitual.
Carl Wayne Strauther Jr., 47, unauthorized use of a vehicle-enhanced.
Dana Hollis Theis, 52, possession of a controlled substance.
Kenzi Michelle Longbotham, 27, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
