Lake Jackson passes wake prevention ordinance
Lake Jackson City Council unanimously approved the final reading of an ordinance that will prevent drivers from creating wakes when there is high water on roads.
The item was in the council’s consent agenda Monday, so no discussion ensued.
Councilman Vinay Singhania brought up at a previous council meeting that some people drove quickly through floodwaters during Tropical Storm Imelda, pushing water into garages of homes. The city uses streets as part of its drainage system, so people driving too quickly causes nearby residents grief, Singhania said.
Locals honored with life-saving award in Freeport
Randy Wilkinson and Brad Stephens were honored with a lifesaving award from the Freeport Police Department on Monday after their actions in October helped save an 11-year-old child.
A boy went over the Velasco Bridge on Oct. 7 and was struggling to stay above the water, and began screaming for help. Both Wilkinson and Stephens took quick action.
”With our profession, we take an oath; we generally run in the direction of danger,” Police Chief Ray Garivey said. “These two gentlemen are not first responders but chose to respond.”
Both men were present to receive their awards, along with their family members and several officers from the Freeport Police Department.
“We, as a City Council, salute you,” Mayor Brooks Bass said at the presentation.
LJ launches website and promotional video
Discover Lake Jackson, a digitally focused marketing campaign, officially launched its website and tourism promotional video after announcing the project in July.
It is the first project exclusively created to drive tourism to the city, The Facts previously reported.
The campaign is funded by the Hotel and Motel Occupancy Tax, Assistant City Manager Modesto Mundo said, and overseen by the Hotel Occupancy Tax Committee.
The project is intended to drive more money into that fund by getting people to come, explore and stay the night in Lake Jackson, project lead Stephanie Artman said.
The website includes a calendar of events in the city, a guide to restaurants and shopping and a feature page for each of the campaign’s partners.
