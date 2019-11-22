Brazoria County industrial companies, nonprofit organizations and individuals are rallying around local pantries after an equipment failure at Houston Food Bank nearly depleted their stock.
The equipment failure last week exposed about 2 million pounds of food to ammonia, spoiling it and halting some operations. Food pantries including Brazosport Cares and Brazoria County Dream Center depend on regular deliveries from the Houston Food Bank and were left with a complete lack of produce, canned vegetables and canned fruits.
Dow Chemical Co., MEGlobal and Phillips 66 all made major donations within 24 hours, officials say.
Dow happened to conclude a food drive that was a “friendly competition” between different research and development groups on the same day Public Affairs Manager Gabriella Cone was able to secure $10,000 for Brazosport Cares and the Dream Center each, she said.
The company is also donating $10,000 to the Houston Food Bank and Galveston County Food Bank where Dow’s Houston Hub Operations are located, she said.
Cone made the call as soon as they heard about the situation Wednesday, and corporate quickly approved a donation, she said.
“We immediately knew that our food pantries were going to be impacted,” Cone said. “I was so happy to be able to call them today and let them know I was able to secure those funds.”
The employee food drive had been ongoing, but the final donation for Brazosport Cares on Thursday weighed more than 11,000 pounds, she said.
“The timing was just perfect,” Cone said.
MEGlobal is matching donations up to $10,000 for Brazoria County Dream Center, Public Relations Manager Trish Thompson said. That means each $50 donation will become a $100 donation, she said.
“Brazoria County always comes through to support each other during difficult times, and this certainly qualifies, as hundreds of people in our community rely on the Dream Center and the other local organizations to meet their food needs,” Thompson said in a news release. “I hope everyone will contribute what they can to assist in meeting this need.”
The lack of food from the Houston Food Bank particularly impacts the Dream Center’s Backpack Buddies program, which provides food to more than 415 students on weekends, she said in the release.
Phillips 66 made a major donation to the Freeport food pantry, Brazosport Cares Development Associate Nicole Larson said.
“Phillips 66 is happy to support our local food pantries during this time of need,” Phillips 66 Communications and Public Affairs Advisor Amanda Linford said in an emailed statement. “Brazosport Cares plays an integral role in the fight against hunger, and we share their belief that ‘No One Should Face the Day Hungry.’ Phillips 66 is proud to stand behind the people who are making a difference in our community.”
Donations have flowed in from all directions, Larson said.
“In 24 hours, we’ve been able to raise $21,000,” she said.
Brazosport Cares wants to thank other organizations in the area including True to Life Ministries and Junior Service League, Larson said. Many organizations and people have jumped on the bandwagon and tried to help in the biggest way they can, she said.
“We really appreciate people rallying and making sure people are OK for the holidays,” Larson said.
