WEST COLUMBIA — Answering phone calls and coordinating auction items before tonight’s annual banquet, West Columbia Chamber of Commerce CEO Callie Venable has no shortage of tasks.
Since the time she stepped into the chamber’s leadership role, Venable said she’s felt a sense of duty to serve both the community and chamber members — or investors, as she calls them.
After a decade of that service, Venable retired this month.
Moving from Angleton to West Columbia in 1985, Venable has spent several decades in the community she felt was the best place to raise her children and start a photography business, she said.
Venable joined the chamber’s board of directors in 2007 and in 2009 accepted the role of chairwoman and CEO of the organization.
“At that time, the chamber was in a financial bind,” Venable said. “And so I told the board I would work for free until we fixed it.”
For the next three years, Venable worked without a salary to get the Chamber back to good financial standing, she said.
Throughout the years, she’s enjoyed seeing West Columbia grow into what it is, with homegrown children returning to the city to open new businesses while cultivating relationships with those individuals, she said.
“I feel like I’ve been the mama hen and these are my baby chicks,” Venable said. “I’m truly going to miss the businesses.”
Throughout her time, Venable created chamber visitations, where she said she attempted to visit with a chamber investor each day if possible.
“You’re not just collecting membership dues,” Venable said. “You’re creating relationships.”
While her time has been spent enjoying the last 10 years as CEO, Venable said the decision to retire came from wanting to devote more time to the business she created in 1999, Photos by Callie.
Venable also said she wishes to devote more time to her five grandchildren and moving on to the next chapter of her life.
“Chambers are the backbone of each city to help brand businesses,” Venable said. “But I’m in my 60s now. I want to give my clients the service they also deserve.”
Venable will enjoy one last awards banquet with the chamber and its members tonight — one of her favorite events she’s participated in over the years, she said.
Stepping into the role once Venable officially retires will be LaBonne Casey, a former Sweeny ISD educator bringing 30 years of managerial experience.
Casey applied for the position and was hired by the Chamber’s Board of Directors.
“I am very much looking forward to building the momentum that has been gaining traction in West Columbia,” Casey said “The community is thriving. It’s prospering. I want to be a part of that success.”
As a resident of West Columbia for 30 years, Casey raised her children in the community and has seen the town has grow and evolve through the years, she said.
“This town is quite healthy and strong for building good citizens,” Casey said. “I’ve been well-versed with some of the entities and organizations and individuals, so again, I want to be a part of that success. I’m looking forward to building more and greater relationships.”
