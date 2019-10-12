ANGLETON — Two Brazoria County road and bridge employees were bumped up multiple pay grades in a decision that split commissioners over whether the significant salary increases were appropriate.
A proposal during last week’s Commissioners Court meeting called for the central service center road and bridge superintendent to jump three pay steps and central service center road and bridge foreman to go up by two pay steps. Commissioners Ryan Cade, Dude Payne and David Linder voted in favor of the plan, with County Judge Matt Sebesta and Commissioner Stacy Adams voting against.
The increase came without the recommendation of Human Services Director Holly Fox, she said.
“I did not recommend the additional steps because, in my opinion, for the time frame, they have been in the position they were at the right steps. Usually, steps reflect time frame being in position,” Fox said.
The county policy includes a salary structure that consists of grades and steps, based on criteria such as job responsibilities and seniority. There are 53 grade levels, and each level has 15 pay steps, Fox said.
Fox believed the two employees were at the appropriate pay steps, she said. County Engineer Matt Hanks requested the pay increased be put onto the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting, Fox said.
“I feel that other departments have followed the policy as far as promotions and they have made the proper progression through their positions that they’re in,” Fox said.
After the approved steps, the superintendent will receive a 9.3 percent salary increase and the foreman will receive a 6 percent increase.
The superintendent was a foreman for the county before becoming superintendent in 2016 and has worked for the county for 27 years, Payne said. The foreman has been with the county for 17 years and has been in his current position since 2017.
“Compared to an internal survey, they were not making what employees with the same positions in the other three service centers were making,” Payne said. “I would have looked at it differently if they had not been with the county for the time that they had.”
The employees’ seniority supported his request, Hanks said.
“Both of these employees have been here longer than I have. Both of them are long-term road and bridge employees,” he said.
Cade was under the impression that the two positions had been included in the budget, he said, and was surprised to see their pay increases were not passed.
“During the budget process I agreed that these were two employees that had been here a long time and are high-achievers that we wanted to be able to keep, and frankly I thought there was support in discussion for these positions to be changed and put on the budget with the other positions that we adjusted,” Cade said.
There were five positions that received additional steps in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget, which commissioners approved in September and put into effect at the beginning of October, Fox said.
None of the step increases included in the budget were merit-based. The current policy does not allow for that, Fox said.
Adhering to the existing policy is why Sebesta and Adams voted against the pay increase, they said.
“I am all for changing our policy if that is the will of the court, but I think we should live within our policy until that time because I personally believe we disenfranchise most of the other employees when something like this is passed,” Adams said.
Sebesta agreed with Adams.
“Transparency, fiscal responsibility and fair treatment of all employees is very important to me. That is why we have policies in place and it is important that we follow those policies,” Sebesta said.
