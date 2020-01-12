The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Willie McCrary, 56, tampering with physical evidence.
Robert Lee Poppinga, 48, count one and two — aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Roy Serie, 24, illegal dumping — enhanced.
Dominique Coleman, 26, illegal dumping.
Michael Moore, 30, illegal dumping.
Roblin Michael DeLeon, 17, aggravated robbery.
Juan Antonio Jimenez, 39, burglary of habitation.
Robert Neitzel, 45, assault peace officer.
Justin Ryan Bernal, 29, count one — aggravated assault; count two — assault family violence choking; criminal episode — habitual.
Justin Ryan Bernal, 29, violation of protective order — habitual.
Justin Ryan Bernal, 29, count on and two — retaliation; criminal episode — habitual.
George Duane Rains Jr., 34, abandon/endanger a child.
Ruben S. Perales Jr., 39, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Amy Elizabeth Ragland, 45, driving while intoxicated third or more — enhanced.
Federico Santos, 54, driving while intoxicated third or more — enhanced.
Darrell Thomas Edwards, 59, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Manuel R. Perez Jr., 43, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jorge Rodriguez — Portillo AKA Jorge Abra AKA Wilfredo Rodriguez Portillo AKA Wilfredo Portillo AKA Welfredo Portillo, 40, driving while intoxicated third or more — habitual.
Trenton Keith Terry, 32, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Eric Eugene Selman Baker, 26, possession of controlled substance — enhanced.
Danielle Lynn Bales, 24, possession of a controlled substance.
James Daniel Lagrone, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Wayne Lewis, 33, prohibited substance in a correctional facility — enhanced.
Roberto Marroquin, 44, tampering with physical evidence.
Chelsea Elizabeth McDowell, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Eugene McGee, 44, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Jason Eugene McGee, 44, count one — possession possession of a controlled substance; count two — evading arrest; criminal episode — enhanced.
Francis Lamont Stroman, 45, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Richard Lee Baker, 57, possession of a controlled substance — habitual.
Jennifer Faye Stahl, 48, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Tiffany Michelle Taylor, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Tiffany Michelle Taylor, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Tiffany Michelle Taylor, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Batina Dawn Thieman, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Clinton Dwight Donley, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Kristi Jo Rigby, 36, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Michael Wayne Richard, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Jaden Anthony Rosebud, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
Jaden Anthony Rosebud, 25, tampering with physical evidence.
Walton Robert Jennings, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Walton Robert Jennings, 29, tampering with physical evidence.
Jeffrey Allen Morton, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Jeffrey Allen Morton, 30, tampering with physical evidence.
Warren Sifford, 31, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jevon Terrel Allen, 26, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Devonte Efphon Barefield, 27, unauthorized use of a vehicle — enhanced.
Devonte Efphon Barefield, 27, unlawful possession of firearm by felon — habitual.
Alfredo-Theo Capili, 37, credit card or debit card abuse.
Michael Wayne Dobson, 29, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Brandon Cobbs, 28, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Deja Elizabeth Karuzis, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jerel Marchon Livingston, 31, forgery — enhanced.
Tonya Ruiz, 38, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jerome Keith Waddy, 56, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Aaron Michael Rodgers, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Branden Lee Terry, 31, assault family violence with previous conviction — enhanced.
Elsa Carmina Charles, 47, aggravated assault.
Angel Cuellar, 20, assault peace officer.
Ciara Denise Everson, 29, injury to disabled.
Santos Efrain Gutierrez also known as Santos Efrain Gutierrez-Turis, 18, assault family violence choking.
Adam Dewayne Diaz, 31, assault family violence with previous conviction — habitual.
Terrance Jerrod Jones, 32, aggravated assault — habitual.
Terrance Jerrod Jones, 32, unlawful possession of firearm by felon — enhanced.
Duffy Patrick Marcotte, 35, assault family violence choking.
Steve Pina, 37, evading arrest.
Patrick Michael Torres, 31, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Patrick Michael Torres, 31, deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Dominic Lee Villarreal, 17, retaliation.
Cody Blake Cummings, 39, hindering secured creditor.
Rafael Anaya, 41, evading arrest with prior conviction — enhanced.
Elizabeth Norris, 26, count one — assault family violence choking; count two — aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Lucio Fernandez, 32, evading arrest — enhanced.
Christopher Cheng Yuquimpo also known as Chris Cheng, 49, criminal mischief — enhanced.
Mark William Jackson Jr. also known as William Mark Jackson Jr., 37, possession of a controlled substance — habitual.
Ashley Nichole Mooney, 32, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Caitlyn Rhenay Hoobler, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
