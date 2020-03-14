When the Rev. Ross Poteet was over the educa tion department of the First United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson, my young children were in his department. The Easter narrative came up in a conversation we were having, and he mentioned, “We won’t be teaching the details to the children.”
I think I must have blinked twice, trying to digest what he had said. My instant thought was that he was out of step with tradition.
With raised eyebrow, I asked, “Why won’t you be teaching that wonderful story to my children?”
He answered with two words, “Too violent.”
I quickly scanned the story in my mind. Then I got it. Ross was right. It was too violent. Why reveal such a terrible scene to developing minds? Minds that aren’t nearly equipped to comprehend the meanings and assimilate them.
Come to think of it, I wouldn’t go see “The Passion of the Christ” when the movie was playing. That’s because I had heard how dramatically the violence was portrayed, and I didn’t want to see that happen to Jesus. I’m trained to be extra sensitive.
Neither do I go to horror movies. I won’t watch them on TV. I don’t want my mind to take in horrific images because once they’re seen, they can’t be unseen. Our minds always have the videos on file.
You know the accuracy of what I’m writing if you’ve listened to children tell each other about horror films. They reimagine the gore with explicit detail.
But for those of you who like horror, imagine what it was like for the Apo stle Paul as he waited for the executioner’s blade to slice through his neck. How must he have felt?
The Romans were so cruel that the executioner probably sharpened his blade near the opening in the top of Paul’s dungeon where Paul could hear the filing occur. The executioner would be with the Roman elite or riff-raff drinking and laughing. That would make poignant what Paul wrote to Timothy, “The time of my departure is at hand.”
Then reflection, “I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith.”
In other words, “I’m OK. I’ve lived a good life.”
Then contemplation to answer the question: “Did I choose well in my life?”
Paul concluded: “Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge (the one who will right all wrongs, including my beheading), shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” (2 Timothy 4:6-8, parenthesis mine).
The Apostle Peter was crucified upside down. Andrew was crucified right-side up. Thomas, according to tradition, was pierced with swords by four soldiers. Philip is said to have been martyred with cruelty. Bartholomew, as well.
Matthew, some believe, was stabbed to death. James was stoned and then clubbed to death. Andrew and Matthais were burned alive. John, tradition has it, is the only disciple (not including Judas) who wasn’t martyred and died as an older man of natural causes. By the end of the third century, it is estimated 2 million Christians had been killed for their faith.
The above two paragraphs are full of horror stories — real-life ones. What an enormous price of horror was paid for us to be able to open the New Testament, fan through its pages and read the content. We should handle the New Testament with great reverence.
An old evangelist I heard once pointed out in a sermon: “The Apostle Paul was killed under the reign of Nero, but things have been turned around since then: We name our sons Paul, and we name our dogs Nero.” (That doesn’t fully speak to me because I love dogs, and I don’t want them to be on the short end of that stick.)
Easter is on the horizon, and this year I ask that all adolescents and adults treasure the narrative more than ever realizing the horrific price that was paid for us to hear it even unto this day.
And here are questions to ponder throughout the season: What happened to the psychologies of the disciples via experiencing Jesus? What about him would not allow them to pry their minds away from him to save their bodies from horrific demises?
