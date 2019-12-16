DEMI-JOHN — Lighted parades are a popular way to kick off holiday festivities in the Brazosport area — whether by land or by bayou. Freeport’s annual Christmas on the Bayou event took place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and kicked off with a lighted boat parade down Bastrop Bayou.
Captain Mark’s Bastrop Marina hosted the event for the public for the fifth year, concluding with an outdoor afterparty at the marina that involved an ugly Christmas sweater contest, a guest appearance by Santa and a performance from Revelry.
The event began 15 or 20 years ago with just three boats, “two of which were my father’s,” Michael Durham said.
“We had a wild hair to go around on Christmas with lights on the boat,” he said. “We cruised up to the 523 bridge and back down to Ms. Addie’s Marlin Marina.”
Since then, it’s grown to incorporate more than a dozen boats and draws multiple spectators every year.
Some of those spectators watched the parade from the fishing pier close to the bridge at Hoskins Mound Road, including Emma Trevino and her boyfriend, who were both new to the event.
“We come out fishing all the time here,” Trevino said.
They learned of the event on social media and decided to check it out, and to see how creatively the boats were decorated, she said.
The creativity did not disappoint. About 16 boats were strung with white and colored Christmas lights. Some incorporated a few inflatable yard decorations, and many of the people on the boats dressed up and danced to country or Christmas music that they played.
One boat was decorated to resemble Rudolph, with a giant pair of Christmas light antlers and a red nose on the bow of the boat.
The rest of the spectators waited at Captain Mark’s Bastrop Marina to see the boats come in. While waiting, they enjoyed food, drinks, music and fellowship with Santa and each other.
“I just thought it would be great for us to have a big party down here — kind of like my Christmas present to the community that’s been so good to us,” said Mark Friudenberg, owner of Captain Mark’s.
Durham hopes some of those spectators will want to participate by boat, rather than by land, in the future.
“We encourage people to participate by boat,” he said. “We feel like it’s more of a fun event when we have more boats.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.