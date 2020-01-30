When Lanier Middle School teacher Alice Sokoloski originally learned the relationship-building skills Flippen Group’s Capturing Kids’ Hearts wanted her to implement in the classroom, she admits she was a bit worried. There’s so much to teach and so little time.
The program ended up improving relationships between teachers and students, elevating academic performance and saving time, she said.
“I saw that they really need an outlet,” Sokoloski said.
Lanier, Freeport Intermediate School, Clute Intermediate School and the Brazoswood Ninth-Grade Center have implemented the programs well enough to be dubbed “Capturing Kids Hearts National Showcase Schools” for multiple years, including the 2019-20 school year.
Schools are eligible for the national showcase if more than 75 percent of the campus has participated in Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes and the campus sees measurable increases in attendance, climate/culture and academic performance, as well as decreases in discipline referrals, according to the Flippen Group website.
This is exactly what happened at Lanier, Principal Bridgette Percle said. Flippen Group has trained all of the staff and they get quarterly continued training, she said.
The staff implements processes, including individually greeting students at the classroom door, allowing students to share “good things” at the beginning of class and leave written affirmations for each other or staff, including bus drivers, custodians and teachers.
Jose Ledezma and Lobny Aleman, both sixth-graders, wrote notes to leave on the “affirmations” box in Lanier’s cafeteria Wednesday.
Jose wrote to “have a good day,” since that can apply to anyone, he said.
Lobny wrote to “never give up,” which has been one of Lanier’s mottos for the week.
The program gives students more ownership over their own behavior, Percle said. Instead of telling students to “stop,” staff instead ask a series of questions, including “What are you doing? What should you be doing?” she said.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts encourages each class to make a social contract. This is a set of agreed-upon rules the teacher and class follow together, Sokoloski said.
“They come up with how the classroom should be run,” she said.
This also gives the students more ownership of their behavior and makes them want to follow their own rules, Sokoloski said.
Cheryl Roberts, associate principal of Brazoswood Ninth-Grade Center, credited the intermediate schools for teaching their kids social contracts before they enter high school.
“We’ve really seen a transformation in our overall school climate and culture,” Roberts said of the program.
Each ninth-grader takes a LeadWorthy class where they talk about personal responsibility, decision-making, attitude, public speaking and goal setting, Roberts said.
“Most of all, developing that healthy self-concept,” she said.
The program helps students learn the soft skills that are not normally included in the curriculum, Roberts said.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts has helped Freeport Intermediate teachers treat students like family and improve the culture overall, Principal Ian White said.
“It’s an honor and a privilege because it lets me know that our staff and students are being recognized for the culture they’ve created on our campus,” White said of the national showcase designation.
The program lets students know there is an educator there for them if they have any issue or need someone to talk to, White said.
“One of our beliefs is there’s an adult for every child,” he said.
Tara Fulton started at Clute Intermediate this year. The school has been a national showcase school three times now and the three other schools have had the designation twice.
Fulton was impressed with positive relationships she immediately saw with students and staff, she said.
“Clute Intermediate is an amazing school,” Fulton said.
The close relationships keep the students engaged in learning, she said.
“I’m so proud of my staff and students and we’re excited to share this highlight with everyone,” Fulton said.
Maddy McCarty is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0151.
