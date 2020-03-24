The Brazoria County Long-Term Recovery Committee is exemplifying its name after a $260,000 donation will help it replace mobile homes destroyed by Hurricane Harvey almost three years after the flooding.
The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston donated the money to United Way of Brazoria County and the Brazoria County Long-Term Recovery Committee on March 6, according to a news release.
“We have been working on this since the onset of Harvey,” Community Outreach Director Gloria Luna said. “We are leveraging the funding. This helps us out a lot and we couldn’t have done this without the partnerships we have.”
The money will assist with United Way’s mobile home replacement program, which has 24 active mobile home replacement cases, the release states. If qualified, those with destroyed mobile homes get a new mobile home at no additional cost, according to the release.
United Way can purchase new mobile homes through long-term recovery funds and the Rebuild Texas Fund, but the costs of demolition, elevation, land surveys, dirt pads and other necessities add about $20,000 to 25,000 to each project, the release states. The additional funding will assist with finishing costs to hook up services to mobile homes and complete projects, according to the release.
Some funding went to upgrading septic systems for damaged homes throughout Brazoria, Holiday Lakes, Angleton and Alvin.
“A lot of the septics were not grandfathered in and had to be replaced,” Luna said. “We want to make the best for the client and give them a better home with an up-to-date system.”
About $11,000 to $15,000 of the donation went to bring the systems up to city code, Luna said.
As the chairman of the recovery committee, Luna wanted desiring families and individuals to benefit from the funding.
The program is aimed at the most vulnerable populations, including low income, elderly, single parents, disable, veterans and special needs, according to the news release.
“We are targeting those who owned their own home and their own property and those whose taxes are up to date,” Luna said. “It would be unjust to repay a renter’s home and leave homeowners behind.”
Carol Macias is a Holiday Lakes resident who received previous funding from The United Way. The foundation donated and constructed a new lumber skeletal structure and flooring for her home in aftermath of the floods.
“They were so generous throughout the process,” Macias said. “If it weren’t for The United Way we wouldn’t be living here right now. We didn’t have to pay a dime and we say ‘thank you, thank you’ all the time.”
Luna aims for the project’s completion in August, using local vendors and contractors. The United Way will continue the other qualified homes when more funding becomes available.
