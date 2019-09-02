If you Go When: 6 p.m. to 9 Friday. Where: The Brazoria County Fair Auditorium, 901 South Downing. Cost: $15 Info: More information about ActionS and its programs is available by calling 979-849-6132.
ANGLETON — Grandparents from across the county can come together in their sharpest tuxedos and most elegant dresses for a formal but fun evening with their grandkids at the second Grandparents Ball.
The fundraiser Friday raises money for ActionS, a nonprofit organization based in Angleton that provides free services to senior citizens, helping fulfill the critical needs for the county’s senior population.
The ball is a special evening for grandparents, offering attendees dinner, dancing, a photo booth, candy buffet and more, ActionS Executive Director Breah Knape said.
“The idea is that they will bring their grandkids with them,” she said. “It’s for grandparents and their grandkids.”
The idea is to create a night that can include the senior population, which is overlooked sometimes, Knape said.
Brazoria County Commissioner Dude Payne took his granddaughter to last year’s inaugural ball and she had a blast, Payne said.
“She really had a great time,” he said. “She actually won one of the raffle items.”
Anytime a community can give credit to a largely forgotten segment of the community, he’s always on board, Payne said.
Dinner and dancing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds auditorium, 901 S. Downing St. in Angleton. Tickets start at $15.
“We decided to do it the Friday before Grandparents Day every year,” she said. “There are not a lot of opportunities for grandparents to engage with their grandkids. This is something special.”
The concept for the ball is similar to a daddy-daughter or a mother-son dance, Knape said.
“We wanted to do something very different, something that people were excited to be a part of,” she said.
She’s particularly excited about a new addition to the ball — honoring a Senior Citizen of the Year, Knape said.
Grandparents are younger now than they used to be, and so it is crucial to remember they are still working and are still involved in the community, Knape said.
“They are still wanting to be involved and give back,” she said.
For information about ActionS and its programs or to purchase tickets to the ball, call 979-849-6132.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.