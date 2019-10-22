SARGENT — A West Columbia woman was charged with murder after an auto-pedestrian accident left her 4-year-old son dead, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Tiffany Paige Bryan, 32, pulled her car over at a storage facility along FM 457 to rest, Woodard said.
At some point, Bryan fell asleep. Her son got out of the car and wandered onto the highway where he was hit and killed by a 2015 Chevy pickup, authorities said.
It’s unclear where Bryan was coming from or why she stopped to rest where she did, Woodard said. It’s also unknown whether the child was in a car seat at the time of the incident, he said.
Bryan was arrested after the child was pronounced dead at the scene, Woodard said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is waiting on toxicology reports from Bryan to come back, Woodard said.
Between 2009 and 2014, Bryan was arrested on three separate misdemeanor charges related to driving while intoxicated and public intoxication in Brazoria County, according to court records.
The Facts reached out to the Matagorda County District Attorney’s Office Monday morning for more information about the murder charge brought against Bryan.
Woodard said information from an interview with Bryan was turned over to District Attorney Steven Reis.
Bryan remains in the Matagorda County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
If convicted of the murder charge, Bryan could face up to life in prison.
