LAKE JACKSON — Cars steadily flowed into MacLean Park as members of the Texas National Guard offered free testing for COVID-19 on Saturday.
The state made the drive-up testing in Lake Jackson available and free, Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said. The testing ran for nine hours and there was no limit on the number of tests, Yenne said.
“If we need more test kits, we can run and get more,” Yenne said. “We were very grateful to have the Texas military come out and do this; apparently it was a pretty steady flow.”
More free mobile testing sites are to come in the following days, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“Brazosport College will also be open Tuesday through May 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and more testing site information is to come online," Sebesta said.
Saturday’s testing was cleanly put together, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Bryan Sidebottom said.
“Texans are helping Texans today,” Sidebottom said.
Brazoria County partnered with the state and city to bring this one-day testing site, Sidebottom said, and Texas National Guard personnel staffed the operation.
All people getting tested were supposed to be pre-screened, but those who weren't had a chance to get pointed in the right direction, Sidebottom said.
“Even if you don't register, you just have to show up and say that you think you want to get tested, and then personnel will have you come in a park to the side, and tell you how to register, and then from there you can go on and do the test,” Sidebottom said Saturday.
Saturday’s testing center was calming to see, Lake Jackson resident Richard Romero said while working out in the park nearby.
“I think it’s great that they have a testing center open to the public,” Romero said. “You know, the one way to contain this is to be tested, and so I think that we give people a sense of security, and it’s always good knowing that there are more options to get tested.”
Another park attendee, Lake Jackson resident Tuan To, feels the same, also harboring respect for those who are working to facilitate testing, he said.
“I’m really glad that the testing site is here,” To said. “It gives me peace of mind.”
National Guard members used the Lake Jackson Recreation Center for restrooms and a place to cool down, Sidebottom said. Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Robin Brant oversaw that facility, helped prepare the event and provided necessities like water, he said.
“Lake Jackson PD is working hard to keep the testing site safe by making sure everything happens in an orderly fashion,” Sidebottom said.
Facility staff worked hard to maintain anonymity of anyone who comes in for testing, Sidebottom said.
“We don’t want to identify any specific person or vehicle belonging to a person, as we’re trying to protect everyone,” Sidebottom said. “We just don't want to, you know, put anybody in an awkward situation.”
The testing site was equipped for an influx of patients, he said.
“We basically have an agreement with the Brazoria County Health Department, and we have what’s called a POD trailer, a point of dispensing trailer, and it has all of the extra gear, in case we need more ... it all stays securely in there,” Sidebottom said.
As long as people practice social distancing, they are encouraged to exercise a safe distance in the neighboring park, he said.
“We’ve actually put the cones out well beyond six feet and if we see anybody getting close, we’ll tell them to move out further for their safety,” Sidebottom said. “Basically, we’re following the guidelines of the state.”
The site could be used again for testing, Sidebottom said.
“It all depends on obviously how long this pandemic goes, and if we need future testing,” Sidebottom said. “It just all depends on the future and how it unfolds.”
The site was not only for Lake Jackson residents, he said.
“It’s anybody that wants to come in and get tested,” Sidebottom said. “If you live in Freeport, West Columbia, Pearland, it doesn’t matter, you come over here.”
