FREEPORT — City leaders want to create a unique Downtown Zoning District to allow better construction and improvements in that section of Freeport.
With current zoning restrictions, developers have to overcome multiple obstacles to secure building permits downtown, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“You look at the zoning requirements, and all require a front yard and side yard setbacks,” he said. “If someone wants to rebuild a building, they can’t get a building permit.”
Developers also are inconvenienced by rigorous guidelines that make parking regulations impossible to achieve in some cases, he said.
“Our permits right now require a certain amount of on-site parking, but a lot of properties aren’t big enough to accommodate that,” Kelty said.
Zoning of the property spreads across four districts, each with differing regulations, thus making redevelopment projects challenging to approve, a news release said.
“Right now in downtown, there is no specific zoning like in most cities,” Kelty said. “All require on-site parking and setback building that can’t be approved for rehabilitation on many of our buildings downtown.”
The proposed ordinance would unify one single set of rules for downtown developments and eliminate those concerns, Kelty said.
Kelty hopes the public will show up in droves to be involved in the future of Freeport Historic Downtown.
“I want people to turn out and be involved,” Kelty said. “I don’t want problems with zoning permits preventing the growth of the city.”
The city had earlier instituted a tax increment reinvestment zone downtown and at the riverfront to keep funds in those respective areas without taking away from other revenue streams.
The city manager will post a release in the coming days to give the community more details, Kelty said.
Copies of the proposed ordinance are available on the city’s website, or residents can get a copy at city hall, the news release said.
The Planning and Zoning Commission hearing about the issue will be 6 p.m. May 19 at Freeport Riverplace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, inside the municipal park.
City Council plans to conduct another public hearing 6 p.m. June 1.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.