WEST COLUMBIA — Saying goodbye can be difficult — but not saying it can be harder.
The cancellation of in-person school for the rest of the academic year means students won't get the regular school experience or a chance to say goodbye to friends and teachers. High school seniors heading to college this fall especially feel like they’re missing out.
“I feel like I’m missing out on telling my friends all goodbye because the last time I saw them was after the band got back from our Spring Break trip to Disney World, and we’re all like, ‘Oh, we’ll see you Monday!’” Columbia High School senior Abagail Johnson said. “And Monday never came.”
Johnson is also missing her teachers, especially her choir teacher, Kay Ann Robison.
“She’s really been my biggest supporter so I’m gonna really miss saying goodbye to her and personally giving her a graduation invitation,” Johnson said.
Despite not getting that closure, Johnson is making the most of her circumstances. She looks forward to attending Stephen F. Austin State University next year, rooming with one of her best friends and trying out for color guard. Finishing her school year and dual credit courses online is good preparation for growing up and heading out on her own, she said.
She’s also enjoying extra time with her three younger brothers, helping them with their online schoolwork as needed.
“Even though they’re all struggling it’s really been a blessing,” Johnson said. “We have one that’s ADHD, so trying to make sure he’s actually focused on his schoolwork and not running around the house is a lot of fun.”
Azzariah Earnst, also a senior at Columbia High School, is sad she doesn’t get to finish her year, but understands that it is what it is.
“Finishing out my education, I feel like I kind of have — there’s just a hole that didn’t fully get filled,” Earnst said. “I’m just hoping that the future has a better outcome.”
Earnst is missing out on the spring concert and UIL competitions for band, and the Dancing Dolls spring show, but feels good about her year overall, she said.
“I feel like it’s changed me, I guess,” Earnst said. “It’s, like, really helped with my confidence on being on the team and doing band, and having to perform in front of a bunch of people. So I definitely feel like it’s made me a different person.”
Brazosport Christian School senior Ryan Lopez also feels good about his year overall. But if he and his classmates had known they weren’t coming back after Spring Break, they would’ve changed some things, like having prom early, he said.
“It’s those memories you’ll make that you’ll never forget, your senior year, and we’re not gonna have those memories,” Lopez said. “It was still fun.”
Lopez plans to take a summer college class to top off his dual credit courses, then transfer to Sam Houston State University in August, he said.
“There’s gonna be thousands and thousands of students there I get to meet, new friends I’ll know for life compared to high school,” Lopez said.
Before then, though, he’s hoping to still have the chance to properly say goodbye to his school.
“We’re gonna make some kind of video of the seniors walking or doing something … and that’s just kind of our final class to go see your classmates one more time before hopefully we have graduation and be at the school all together at once,” he said.
