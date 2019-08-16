INTERNET ACCESS Sweeny ISD students who do not have internet service in their homes can benefit from a grant the district received from T-Mobile. The cellular provider will make HotSpots available for students to use at home that provide mobile internet access, board members learned Tuesday.
SWEENY — The owner of an average-value home on Sweeny ISD will see their tax support for the district drop by almost $100 under the rate proposal put before trustees this week.
The district set its maximum tax rate at $1.142 per $100 of appraised property value for the 2019-20 fiscal year, a decrease of seven cents from the current year. The tax bill on a home with an average market value of $139,080 will be $774.47, compared to $867.71 for the average home this year.
“It’s been a very exciting budget year with the legislative session going on,” Chief Financial Officer Amy Carter said during the school board’s meeting Tuesday. “We had a very good outcome this year.”
House Bill 3, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law June 11, is responsible for the district’s ability to drop its maintenance and operations tax rate, Carter said. The public school finance reform legislation passed during the 86th regular legislative session shifts some of the funding burden off local taxpayers and more onto state government, she said.
The law also included new funding allotments that will benefit the students and recognize the importance of educators, Carter said. They include extra state money for Career Technical Education, which Sweeny ISD expanded to include seventh and eighth grades to further benefit from the change.
HB 3 also provides for districts to use current-year property values instead of the prior year’s as had been the case in the past.
“When you have increasing property values, it’s good for you to use prior-year values because your values were less than that year,” Carter said. “You would have received more state funding. ... The switch to using current-year property values provides (us) with lower amounts of state funding.”
Sweeny ISD expects to end the current budget year with a $3 million surplus and made a couple of changes to the budget, Carter said.
“We are very pleased with the fund balance,” Superintendent Tory Hill said. “We can’t say thank you enough to the team. (They) did a lot of work over the last few years trying to refocus and move buckets around. The work that was done by the team is definitely paying off.”
A bond issue approved by voters allows the district to pay for purchases such as furniture and cafeteria tables with bond money instead of from the general fund. Bonds will pay for $220,000 worth of teacher requests for items.
The district will campus budgets by about $32,000 and increase teaching and learning budget by about $36,000, Carter said.
“We don’t want the teachers to not have things that they want,” she said. “We are just trying to make better use of our different buckets.”
Custodial services also have been back in-house instead of being provided on a contract basis, Carter said.
”They are so appreciative of that move to be back on our staff,” she said. “(There aren’t) a lot of major changes in this budget other than that.”
Carter presented a five-year budget projection showing deficits in the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2022-23 fiscal years. This year’s $3 million surplus will be banked to offset the projected deficits.
A large surplus is expected in 2021-22 because of Chapter 313 agreements expiring, Carter said during the meeting.
“We are going in the right direction,” Carter said. “It’s a major improvement over where we were, but we will have some work to do so that we cannot have deficit budgets.”
The board scheduled a public meeting for Aug. 27 to discuss the 2019-20 budget and the 2019 proposed tax rate.
